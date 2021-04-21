DORAL, Fla.- Lee HS (Fla.) three-star linebacker Devin Smith performed well at the Rivals Camp Series event in Miami over the weekend. A big middle linebacker, the one-on-one pass routes with quick running backs isn't the easiest assignment, but Smith was excited to see where he stood up against some of the fastest athletes in the state. Smith also spoke with Jacketsonline about his visit plans including a trip he hopes to take to Atlanta in June when the dead period ends and his five finalists.