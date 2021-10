Florida ATH Sion shocks the recruiting world with a late-night commit to GT

Rickards (Fla.) 3-star 2023 athlete Tristen Sion committed to Georgia Tech late on Monday night with a tweet. The commitment was a bit of a surprise just a month after Sion dropped his top 14 last month that included the Jackets who offered over the summer.

Sion projects as a cornerback or nickel on the college level and that flexibility has attracted tons of programs including the Yellow Jackets. He is the 4th commitment for the 2023 class for Tech.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE COMMITMENT AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS.