Fla. DT Luther McCoy drops top three, discusses relationships with GT
Landing two defensive tackles in this class has long been a goal for Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins and the rest of his coaching staff. For about a year and a half now, Creekside (Fla.) Luth...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news