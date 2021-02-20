JacketsOnline - Five takeaways from Georgia Tech's 9-6 loss to EKU

It was a much cleaner game in the field on both sides on Saturday. After a total of a half-dozen errors on Friday afternoon, the teams combined for three errors, including 2 by Georgia Tech SS Luke Waddell. RHP Andy Archer took the mound for his first start, and with that first start came some early drama. Archer limited the Colonels to just 1 run in 3 IP, but was forced to exit early after throwing 71 pitches in those 3 innings. If he is to remain a weekend starter moving forward into conference play, he is going to have to be more efficient. W: Brennan Kelly (1-0) L: Andy Archer (0-1) S: Will Bryan (1)



1. The ability to get the lead-off hitter out cannot be overstated

Of the 9 IP by Georgia Tech pitchers on Saturday, Eastern Kentucky had the lead-off man get on base in 5 of them. Of those 5, only 3 were hits. On the innings in which Eastern Kentucky did not have the lead-off hitter reach base, the Colonels scored just 1 run on 1 hit, leaving 5 on base in the process. The domino effect of some things are talked about quite a bit on this website.The impact that the lead-off batters had in the game when reaching base is shown in these numbers: 10 hits, which led to 11 runs and 8 runners left on base. For Georgia Tech's Sunday starter, Sammy Crawford, limiting the times the lead-off hitter reaches base could go a long way in coming out on top in the rubber match.

2. Pre-season accolades are just that, pre-season accolades

Two of the most-talked about players going into this weekend- 2B Daniel Harris IV SS Luke Waddell Harris IV was voted pre-season conference player of the year. He picked up hist first hit of the season in the 7th inning, and is going into Sunday's matchup batting .111. The Atlanta-area native has looked to be pressing a bit, coming up in some key situations in both Friday and Saturday's games. Waddell came into the season rated one of the top SS nationally, as well as a top lead-off hitter. After having minimal errors in 2020's abbreviated season, Waddell had two very early miscues on Saturday, which led to a run. He and Colin Hall also tied for the lead in LOB with 3, coming up short in multiple key situations. Waddell, unlike his counterpart, has still been doing very well with the bat, as he heads into Sunday's game batting .500 with 1 RBI and 3 R. Following the COVID-19 forced end of the 2020 season, and the amount of time off between that time and Friday's first pitch, it feels as if the pre-season accolades have diminished even further in their importance. Waddell and Harris IV are two very talented players. They could both very easily end up being drafted this summer. To judge them both off of a two-game slash line would be insane. To be fair, so was judging/awarding pre-season awards after a 16 game season.

3. The shortened amount of non-conference play forced by the ACC is going to make CDH's decisions the next two games fascinating

Typically there are multiple series like the one GT is hosting right now in Atlanta. Due to the ACC's limit of 50 games, this is the only non-conference opponent playing a three-game series in Atlanta this season. Read that again. With just two games; the rubber match with EKU followed by a matchup with Mercer, separating the Yellow Jackets from conference play, the following notable players are yet to appear: John Anderson Will Coquillard Jake DeLeo (has yet to have an AB) Marquis Grissom Jr. Jadyn Jackson Zach Maxwell Cameron Turley In a typical Sunday game of a non-conference series, or a mid-week matchup with one, it may be normal to rest some starters, or use them sparingly in an effort to get them reps in case of injury. After coming up short on Saturday, Hall could still opt to do just that, but it would surprise no one if he played the regulars on Sunday to ensure that the Yellow Jackets go into the Mercer matchup 2-1 instead of 1-2. Regardless of what decisions are made, they will tell quite a bit about what is going on in the mind of Danny Hall.

4. Control was an issue on Saturday

Eastern Kentucky scored 9 runs on Saturday. Of those 9 runners to score, 4 were runners that first got on base by way of a BB. The Colonels had just 3 XBH. Georgia Tech pitchers combined to walk 11 batters. They also combined for 5 wild pitches, which allowed EKU's baserunners to advance on numerous occasions. Coach Danny Hall said after the game that the hope is Sammy Hall is able to throw 5 innings, or 75-80 pitches. Archer and Hurter, the first two starters for GT, combined for 7.2 innings and 5 BB. Crawford has a big opportunity ahead of him tomorrow afternoon.

UP NEXT