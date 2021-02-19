JacketsOnline - Five takeaways from Georgia Tech's 12-6 victory over Eastern Kentucky

ATLANTA- If a Georgia Tech fan who missed the game tried to get a feel for it from just looking at the box score, they would think the season-opening 12-6 win for the Yellow Jackets started out as a pitcher's duel. Both starting pitchers (Hurter and Williams) struggled at times with control, but time and time again were able to escape without much damage. Going into the 5th inning, Georgia Tech held a 1-0 lead despite Hurter's struggles. Following an inning in which both teams scored one run and GT's lead was 2-1, untimely errors for the Colonels led to 6 runs. In the end, Georgia Tech was able to come out on top in a 12-6 win, beginning the season 1-0. W: Jackson Finley (1-0) L: Darren Williams (0-1)

1. Stephen Reid's power cannot be overstated

Reid's first at-bat of the season came in the 2nd inning. The scorecard will show an "F8" and it felt like just a routine pop-up. The further the ball traveled, the center-fielder was forced to take several steps back as the ball continued to carry. Following a line-out to third in the 3rd inning, and RBI groundout in the 5th, Reid stepped to the plate in the 6th inning after two-runs scored on a dropped fly ball. At least 415 feet later, the Yellow Jackets had extended their lead to 6-1. He added to his 3 RBI day with a 4th in the 8th on a single through the infield.

B6 | STEPHEN REID 💣!!!



415 feet, 102 off the bat 👀 pic.twitter.com/pcqL9dLIN7 — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 19, 2021

2. Mistakes/rust throughout hurt both teams at times

Between the combination of Friday's matchup getting pushed up due to the weather, the rust that normally happens during the first series of the season, and the 340+ days in-between games, rust was expected. All 6 runs Georgia Tech scored in the 6th inning were unearned due to the error by the CF on the ball hit by Jenkins. In the top of the 7th, Jake Holland's errant throw to third led to an unearned run for EKU. In total, there were 6 combined errors. That should (key word) be more than the two teams combine for the rest of this weekend.

3. Brant Hurter's adrenaline was flowing, his next start will be key

If Brant Hurter is going to continue to be the Friday starter for this team the rest of this season, Georgia Tech fans surely are hoping that he was able to get out the nerves on Friday against this EKU team. Hurter finished with 80 pitches in 4.2 I, throwing 50 of them for strikes. The four hits given up were all singles, but that along with the 3 walks, and 1 HBP was enough to prevent him from completing five innings.

4. The offense at the catcher position did not disappoint

In the pre-Opening Day media availability, GT head coach Danny Hall raved quite a bit about both C on his roster, Jake Holland and Kevin Parada. Hall went as far as saying that Holland was the most improved on the team. On Friday, despite a slow start and a throwing error which led to a run, Holland's bat came alive.

Holland finished the day 1-4 with 1 K and 1 BB to go along with his HR, and 2 RBI. Up next for the catcher position is prized national recruit Kevin Parada, who is expected to start tomorrow's game.

B6 | JAKE HOLLAND NOW!! 2-run 💣



GT 8 // EKU 1 pic.twitter.com/3V68MH53AA — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 19, 2021

5. The depth of the bullpen could go a long way this spring

In my preview of the team earlier this week, I went quite a bit further in-depth than I originally intended to on the names that make up Georgia Tech's bullpen. On Friday evening, those efforts proved fruitful, as Borrell and Hall were forced to use a total of five pitchers. The back-end of the bullpen was what was most impressive. Vanderbilt transfer Chance Huff was effective and efficient in 0.2 innings of work, and Hugh Chapman struck out two in an eighth inning where things could have gotten dangerous in a hurry with just a two-run lead. The big performer of the day for the bullpen, though, was Luke Bartnicki. Many believe Bartnicki is better off as a starter, but on Friday he showed why the coaching staff has been confident about him as a closer. Bartnicki threw 17 pitches, 12 strikes and struck out the side in the top of the 9th.

UP NEXT