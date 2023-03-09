The ACC brought in several high-profile transfers this offseason, but now it's time for Rivals.com to take a look at a few "sleepers" who are poised to make an immediate impact in 2023. MORE TRANSFER SLEEPERS: SEC | Big Ten | ACC

Tony Muskett, QB, Virginia

After starting 23 games at quarterback for FCS program Monmouth over the past three seasons, Muskett is looking to land the first-team role with the dream team from his childhood. The Springfield, Va., native earned Big South Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2020 before taking home first-team conference honors the following year. His junior season was cut short due to a knee injury, but he was still able to complete 64.1% of his passes for 1,997 yards and 17 touchdowns with eight interceptions over eight games. Muskett's prime competition for Virginia’s starting quarterback job will be junior Jay Woolfok, who also serves as a pitcher on the Cavaliers’ baseball team. With Woolfork bouncing between the baseball diamond and the football field this spring, Muskett should have a decent opportunity to become the leader of the offense heading into the fall.

Christian Leary, WR, Georgia Tech

After signing with Alabama as the No. 7 wideout in the 2021 class, Leary was eventually passed up in the Crimson Tide’s competitive receiving corps. The Orlando, Fla., native originally committed to hometown Central Florida but flipped to Georgia Tech, where he will compete with redshirt sophomore Malik Rutherford for the Yellow Jackets’ starting role at slot receiver. Leary appeared in 10 games for Alabama last season, recording just one reception for 6 yards while playing primarily on special teams. During his freshman season in 2021, he ended the year as the Crimson Tide’s emergency running back, carrying the ball three times for 22 yards while reeling in two receptions for 4 yards and a touchdown. Leary has been clocked with a sub-4.4 time in the 40-yard dash as well as a 10.5 time at 100 meters. Despite standing in at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, he’s shown the power to break through arm tackles on occasion. In addition to his potential impact on offense, Leary’s speed and shiftiness could translate well to the return game.

Alex Washington, DB, Boston College

Washington didn’t have to travel far after exiting the transfer portal in December. The senior defensive back joins Boston College after starting at cornerback for Harvard the past two seasons. Last season, Washington broke up three passes and tallied two interceptions while recording 34 tackles. He earned first-team All-Ivy League honors in 2021, picking off four passes while holding opposing quarterbacks to a 21.2 NFL passer rating on balls thrown his way. While Washington lined up primarily as an outside cornerback for Harvard, the 6-foot-1, 192-pound defensive back has the versatility to play at multiple spots across the secondary. With Boston College losing four starters from the back end of its defense, he should have no problem carving out a first-team role this fall.

Joe More, OT, Syracuse

Syracuse needs to replace both of its starting offensive tackles from last season, and More figures to fill one of those openings. The Richmond graduate transfer has started 31 games at right tackle over the last four seasons. More earned second-team All-Colonial honors last season. While the 6-foot-5, 302-pound lineman has spent his entire college career on the right side, it will be interesting if experience gives him a shot a filling the left tackle role vacated by departing standout Matthew Bergeron. Syracuse also returns redshirt sophomore Enrique Cruz Jr., who started the last five games of last year at both tackle spots. Regardless of where More ends up, he should provide much-needed veteran experience to a transitioning unit.

Myles Jones, DB, Duke