1. The triple option did what the triple option does

For eleven years Georgia Tech fans watched Paul Johnson beat and upset many teams who had superior talent on paper. It is the nature of the triple option, and the Jackets learned that the hard way today. No Georgia Tech fan is unaware of the fact that the triple option allows the team who is running it to keep the ball out of their opponents hands, and that is exactly what the Citadel did. The Citadel ran 76 plays in comparison to Georgia Tech's 46, and had possession of the football for 41 minutes and 50 seconds of the game.

2. Transitions take time. For now, commit to what gives you the best opportunity at success.

The vibe around the program is that the Jackets are trying to find their identity, but for this season at least it may be right in front of their eyes. As much as everyone would love for Georgia Tech to air it out 20-30 times a game, that may not be the best formula for success at the moment. You have an offensive line who have been spending the majority of their Tech careers practicing the run block, and you have quarterbacks who were recruited to run the option. Utilize them in the most effective way possible.

3. That said, Tobias Oliver needs to be the starter.

And not only the starter, but needs to spend the entirety of the game taking the snaps. Each quarterback on Georgia Tech's roster has a unique set of skills. Lucas is considered to be able to throw it better, Oliver is considered to be able to run it better, and Graham is considered to have the highest ceiling of the bunch. That said, the Yellow Jackets have had limited success throwing the ball so far, and have a proven playmaker in Tobias Oliver. Any time Oliver has the ball in his hands there is danger of a big play breaking loose, and if it wasn't for a costly timeout, he would be the hero of the week for the Yellow Jackets.

4. Money down's are important

The Citadel offense made the most of their third down attempts, converting on 8-16 of their tries. The Jackets were not as successful, moving the chains just three times out of nine attempts on third down. Why that is a bad thing does not need to be explained.

5. Resiliency is key