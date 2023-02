While a lot changed on the offensive side of the ball, the bulk of the core of Georgia Tech's improving defense remains for the 2023 season minus a handful of key pieces that graduated or moved on. Star defensive end Keion White and standout linebackers Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas are vying to be drafted while cornerback Zamari Walton transferred to Ole Miss.

Seven starters return with only the linebacker position seeing a complete overhaul.

We take a look at what the five biggest questions are facing defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker and the coaching staff this fall.