First 2024 commit on the board as Ohio ATH TJ Engleman pulls the trigger

On Monday morning, after visiting schools in recent weeks such as Tennessee and Cincinnati, Cincinnati (OH) Princeton ATH TJ Engleman made the decision to pull the trigger on an early commitment to GT.

For Engleman, the timing simply felt right to make this decision as things were still in the process of heating up.

"After talking with my parents, and going on multiple visits to a lot of different schools, GT is going to be a good place for me," said Engleman of his decision. "I have a great relationship with Coach (Mike) Daniels, and the rest of the coaching staff has been showing a ton of love too. The school is one of the best in the country academically. I know no matter what happens on the field, I will be successful there. I love it in Atlanta, and it doesn't hurt that I have family there too."

Part of the process that has not been public throughout the recruitment for the talented Ohio athlete is the fact that his dad is working to finalize a move to Georgia for a job. Pops is happy about the decision, to say the least.

"The family is really excited. And Dad is really happy that I will be in ATL with him. Its a perfect fit for us," he said. "It is honestly funny how things happened this way; like this was meant to be all along."

In a time where recruits are focused more on conference prestige than ever before, Engleman sees an opportunity to go up against the best of the best every year once he gets to Atlanta.

"I get to play against schools like Clemson, Georgia, Florida State, and the rest of the ACC every year. That's an exciting opportunity."

This decision comes just days after his most-recent visit to GT, but Engleman has been thinking about this since making his first trip to Atlanta earlier this year.

"My favorite part about my time down there last week was watching practice, and seeing how he (Coach Daniels) coaches his players and learning more about the offense they are installing. He loves his players, and it shows. I have felt like I was close to committing for a couple of months now since the first time I visited. I waited a little longer to visit a few more places to make sure I was ready to make a commitment like this. I was going to wait until the summer or next fall but I want to go ahead and get it done now so I can focus on track and next football season without having to think too much about recruiting.

Engleman projects as an offensive weapon at the next level, with the chance to see action primarily in the backfield at RB.