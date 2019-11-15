FFJ: Playoff Preview, Round 1
For several of the Georgia Tech commits, when they ran out on the field last week, they did so for the last time at the high school level.
The playoffs are now underway for nearly all of the states that current Georgia Tech commits call home, and JOL's got you covered with all of the information you need going into the weekend of action.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Deerfield Beach vs. Palm Beach Central, 7 pm
Dutchtown vs. Statesboro, 7:30 pm
Creekside @ Alpharetta, 7:30 pm
Mays vs. Northview, 7:30 pm
Dalton @ Dacula, 7:30 pm
Buford vs. Decatur, 7:30 pm
Gainesville @ Allatoona, 7:30 pm
Riverwood vs. Loganville, 7:30 pm
Briarwood Christian (Ala.) vs. Jackson (Ala.) 7:00 pm
Jenkins vs. Adairsville, 7:30 pm
Lee County vs. Greenbrier, 7:30 pm
Biloxi (Miss.) vs. Petal (Miss.) 7:00 pm