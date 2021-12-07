Felix in the mix for Tech ahead of NSD
Following some key departures and graduations in the running back room, Georgia Tech jumped back into the mix for 4-star Jamie Felix from Camden County HS. The Jackets reoffered Felix on Tuesday and he spoke with JOL about that offer and his plans ahead of the early signing period.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news