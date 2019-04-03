Not too long ago, the 2020 prospect was committed to Oklahoma , a school much farther away. Georgia Tech is an in-state school, much closer to home and that is one reason the family is happy about this decision.

Buford (Ga.) cornerback Jalen Huff announced his commitment to Georgia Tech today and not only was the coaching staff on the Flats happy, but the Huff family was ecstatic too.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"When we started, Jalen was five years old, and when I was coaching him back then, I never even thought this would happen," said the father. "I am very proud of what Jalen has done as a student-athlete. He has high standards, he works extremely hard and I am proud of him.

"A motto I have told Jalen about is; Go where you are appreciated, not where you are tolerated. I think Georgia Tech is that place. They have made us feel that way.

"For me, this is a great decision for Jalen. We have a very big family, so not only is it big for everyone being able to see him play, but I believe in this coaching staff and their plan to turn things around. I think it is great for everyone. The program is going to turn around and Jalen will get to be a part of that. And it is close, so the family will be there to see it.

"The staff is doing a great job. I see a lot of in-state players that wouldn't have picked Georgia Tech in the past picking them with this staff there. They are more about the culture. They are more about the kids. They are going to make Georgia Tech a force in recruiting, especially in this state. They are going to get a lot of Georgia talent at Georgia Tech. I am ready to watch what is going to happen in the years to come."