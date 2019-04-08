Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-08 22:22:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Fast-rising Tenn. defender sets Georgia Tech visit

Ombzpe5a89j95mjkxb1s
Bailey competed in Charlotte over the weekend
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

Kelly Quinlan completed the interview for this story in Charlotte, NC.Greenback (Tenn.) DE Derrell Bailey has seen his recruitment skyrocket in recent weeks, with offers from schools all over the c...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}