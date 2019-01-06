Fast-rising Ala. DL Lockhart preparing for busy January of visits
The offers are coming in for Huffman (Ala.) DE Mike Lockhart by the minute. In the past two weeks, Rutgers, Kansas, Virginia, UNC, Iowa, and TCU among several others have offered the currently unra...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news