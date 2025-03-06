Fast-rising 2026 DE Hardrick receives "exciting" offer during GT visit

2026 defensive end JR Hardrick has seen his recruitment pick up in a big way in early 2025, picking up several college offers over the first few months of the year, but on Tuesday he received his biggest offer yet.





During a visit to Georgia Tech's spring practice, Hardrick received his first Power 4 offer from the Yellow Jackets, and the defensive end from the Volunteer State said it was definitely a big day for him.





"It was really exciting. It was my first Power 4 offer so that meant a lot to me," said Hardrick while speaking with JOL on Wednesday. "It gave me more motivation to keep working as hard as I can to improve my game.





"My recruitment has really just gotten started. I didn’t get my first offer until January. It’s really just started to hit pretty heavy in the last couple of months. Georgia Tech is definitely a great school and great opportunity for sure. I am excited to continue to build a relationship with the staff moving forward."





The 6-foot-6, 225-pound prospect said several different things stood out to him from the Tuesday visit to Georgia Tech from the way the practice ran to the interaction he had with the coaches to just the setting of being in Atlanta.





"The visit went really well," said Hardrick. "It was cold and windy which surprised me since Atlanta is south of my hometown. Coach (Kyle) Pope greeted me when I arrived for players meeting. Once they got into practice Coach Roman Goode hosted me throughout my visit. Coach Pope circled back to me after practice and said he liked my film and that the staff wanted to offer me.





"The tempo of their practice stood out to me. It was fast-paced and moved quickly from drill to drill. The backdrop of the city being right there was different from other places I have visited."





While Georgia Tech was his first Power 4 offer, several other Power 4 schools have been in contact with Hardrick, and he has visits set up soon with some of those schools. Hardrick will be at both Virginia and Virginia Tech on Friday and then later in March he will be visiting Mississippi State, Western Kentucky, Louisville and Appalachian State. He said he expects to visit South Florida this spring as well.





While several more offers from SEC and ACC schools are likely to follow in the coming weeks, Georgia Tech being the first of the group to offer Hardrick and his growing relationship with the Jackets' coaches, specifically Pope and Goode, could play a big role in his recruitment when he eventually narrows down his list and heads toward a commitment.





Hardrick seems to be a late-bloomer with his recruitment taking off the past few months, but he has all the physical traits and size to be an impact player on the defensive line at the next level.