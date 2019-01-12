Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-12 09:13:25 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Family ties make Georgia Tech an attractive offer for 2021 shooting guard

L7hvifik87ndknwkrwjk
Matthew Cleveland and Josh Pastner at McCamish Pavilion
Jared Halus • JacketsOnline.com
@JaredHalusGT
Staff Writer

Josh Pastner and Georgia Tech have done a great job getting a head start on recruiting players from the class of 2021. One of the first players that they jumped in on is Matthew Cleveland, a six-fo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}