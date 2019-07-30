Fall Camp Preview: RBs
The one group on offense that is giving new Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins and his offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude the least concern at night heading into camp this week is running back. The Jackets have the deepest and arguably one of the most talented stable of running backs in college football in 2019 led by last year’s two workhorses Jerry Howard and Jordan Mason. Both backs are on the Doak Walker Watch List for the best running back in the country and the Jackets have added even more depth.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news