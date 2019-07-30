The one group on offense that is giving new Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins and his offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude the least concern at night heading into camp this week is running back. The Jackets have the deepest and arguably one of the most talented stable of running backs in college football in 2019 led by last year’s two workhorses Jerry Howard and Jordan Mason. Both backs are on the Doak Walker Watch List for the best running back in the country and the Jackets have added even more depth.



