News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-24 13:53:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Fall Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

Georgia Tech has a true quarterback competition for the first time in a while this fall. Entering camp next week, the Jackets have a mix of guys with various skillsets and only one with real game e...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}