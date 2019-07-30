No position group at Georgia Tech has undergone more changes in the last eight months than the defensive line. The Jackets lost three of their four defensive linemen to graduation and a fourth Brandon Adams died tragically just before spring ball. All of those loses leave the new Tech staff with a lot of inexperienced and mismatched pieces as they switch back to an even front.

The main stat that illustrates the issue is two. That is the number of sacks the defensive line has collectively. The corners and safeties on the team have more than the current defensive line in a college game. Strong safety Christian Campbell had two alone last year playing at linebacker a year ago.