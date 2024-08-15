Advertisement

1. Tennessee is prepared for a big close to August on the recruiting trail.

Onis Konanbanny

Dowden: FACT. The Vols were hot in June and July, landing several top targets on their board. Over half of its 2025 class committed to Tennessee during those two months. There are two big names set to come off the board in August, and the Vols are among the top for both. David Sanders Jr. is set to announce on Aug. 17 and Tennessee is among his finalists along with Nebraska, Ohio State and Georgia. Tennessee has prioritized the nation's No. 1 offensive tackle for a long time, and 2024 really revealed how mutual the interest is as Sanders took several trips to Rocky Top in this calendar year alone. As we approach the decision date, the buzz around Tennessee continues to grow, and as of right now, many may say they are the team to beat. Four-star defensive back Onis Konanbanny is set to make his college decision on Aug. 23 and has narrowed it down to Florida State and Tennessee. Both the Vols and the Seminoles have prioritized the talented defensive back, and both programs should feel really good about where they are at. A short time ago, Konanbanny was on campus, and via a live video, it appeared that he committed during a visit, but the video was quickly removed. Was there a change of heart, or was it just not the right time to let it be known? Many narratives can be made based on that intel alone, but it will all be sorted out in a couple of weeks. Once again, many feel that Tennessee is the team to beat. If the Vols close on both of these guys, the nation's No. 10-ranked recruiting class should see a nice bump when it's all said and done. Spiegelman: FACT. Tennessee got five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. and Rivals250 cornerback Onis Konanbanny each back to campus recently as both blue-chippers move closer to the finish lines of their respective recruitments. Sanders, the top offensive lineman in the Rivals250, is down to the Vols, Nebraska, Ohio State and Georgia, though Tennessee has been at or near the top with the elite lineman for several months. That remains the theme as his Aug. 17 decision approaches. Florida State continues to chip away at Konanbanny, who is scheduled to come off the board on Aug. 23. The Seminoles made a strong move over the summer with the four-star defensive back and is right up there with the Vols. Konanbanny has been to Rocky Top more than any other campus and has been recruited by this staff for a longer period of time. My FutureCasts are on Tennessee for both blue-chippers.

*****

2. Georgia Tech is the team to beat for one-time Georgia verbal commitment, four-star DT Christian Garrett.

Christian Garrett (Rivals.com)

Quinlan: FACT. Georgia Tech was in the thick of it for Christian Garrett prior to his surprise commitment to Georgia coming off an official visit to Athens. Two of his former teammates, quarterback Aaron Philo and receiver Bailey Stockton along with Tech's offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner have been busy since chipping away at Garrett and trying to flip him to the Jackets. Garrett was hesitant about Tech early in his recruitment, but he has a strong bond with the staff especially after head coach Brent Key hired defensive line coach Jess Simpson in the offseason. That turned up his interest level and the fit in the defense is better for a player like Garrett, who is used to playing multiple spots on the defensive line. Tech already has a similar player Makius Scott, who plays both three-technique and defensive end currently on the Flats. A decision is expected soon and the surprising timing of his reopening points to Georgia Tech being his likely destination as Key is aiming to close with several key targets in August with Josh Petty already onboard and Garrett being another key target for the 2025 class. Spiegelman: FACT. Brent Key is turning a corner on the Flats and it's been evident on the recruiting trail first and foremost. The Yellow Jackets hold commitments from five blue-chippers in their 2025 recruiting haul, all of whom hail from the Metro Atlanta area. The latest was Rivals250 offensive lineman Josh Petty, who picked Georgia Tech over Florida State, Stanford, Ohio State and Tennessee. Now, Key and his staff are turning up the heat on Christian Garrett. Garrett, a four-star defensive tackle from right outside of Atlanta, backed off his commitment in-state to Georgia after a short-lived verbal following his June official visit. Georgia Tech, Clemson and Tennessee were all finalists for Garrett before he popped to the Dawgs. As he steps back from his recruitment, the Yellow Jackets have – and are continuing to – come on strong.

*****

3. Deuce Knight remains the top QB flip target for Auburn this summer.

Deuce Knight