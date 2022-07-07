Fact or Fiction: Georgia will sign a five-star prospect in the 2023 class

Rivals national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright along with JacketsOnline.com publisher Kelly Quinlan, UGASports.com recruiting analyst Blayne Gilmer and AuburnSports.com site publisher Jay Tate tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. Georgia Tech's recruiting efforts would benefit from a move to the Big Ten.

Geoff Collins (USA Today Sports Images)

Wright’s take: FACT. On the surface, any change that includes more money coming into the program would be in favor of the Yellow Jackets. Geoff Collins is mired in a rebuilding project, posting three consecutive three-win seasons with a critical fourth season ahead – and winning matters with recruits. The pitch of early playing time and living in Atlanta routinely grabs recruits’ attention with Georgia Tech getting top four- and three-star players on campus. But the commitments are not happening as planned. Maybe lining up against Ohio State, Michigan and the like will be that breath of fresh air the program needs. A spot with the Big Ten may change how recruits view Georgia Tech. The potential change may also sway in-state players away from the Bulldogs, and depending on what happens with Clemson, keep those Tigers at bay from taking top Peach State talents in favor of Big Ten competition. If the Yellow Jackets become members of the Big Ten and more money comes into the program with more of those resources dedicated to the football program and recruiting, Georgia Tech’s program could return to the winning seasons seen under Chan Gailey and Paul Johnson. Quinlan’s take: FACT. Moving to the Big Ten would help Georgia Tech’s recruiting efforts because it would have a seat at the table at one of the two superpower conferences and have money to compete on a more level playing field for the first time in at least two decades. The Jackets have punched above their weight relative to budget and ACC TV dollars on the field and often in recruiting. Still, with NIL and schools that have budgets much larger than the Jackets, the influx of Big Ten dollars would allow for more resources in recruiting, a wider recruiting pitch area than just Georgia and Florida where most of the current recruiting takes place. Georgia Tech’s brand gets stronger out of the Atlanta area and having games in places like the DMV with Maryland or near Chicago with Northwestern would help with some prime private school locations. The current staff has strong connections in many Big Ten areas including Ohio so having games in those markets at least semi-annually would help their recruiting pitch and likely improve the signing classes. I think it would also be a win for the Big Ten as it would get some guaranteed games in one of the deepest recruiting areas in the country. That is why this nearly happened a decade ago when Maryland left and at that time the Jackets' leadership opted to stay in the ACC. Times are different now.

*****

2. Georgia will land a five-star in the 2023 class.

Cormani McClain

Wright’s take: FICTION. Holding to the current state of affairs, that includes without flips, there are 19 five-stars in the Rivals250 with 11 still up for grabs. Of the 11, taking Jayden Wayne’s recent move from the state of Washington to IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.) out, there are five players in a desirable geographic position for the Bulldogs: CB Cormani McClain, WDE Samuel M’Pemba, ATH Nyckoles Harbor and WR Kykeem Williams. I can see McClain, M’Pemba, and Harbor signing with UGA. I can also see McClain and M’Pemba signing with Alabama or even Florida, Harbor staying close to home with Maryland or going to Miami, and Williams heading to Texas A&M. Another potential get is offensive tackle Samson Okunlola out of Massachusetts. Okunlola has taken official visits to Michigan State, Alabama and Miami. In the middle of his busy month of June taking officials, Okunlola dropped by Athens for an unofficial with Georgia. Okunlola has not announced which two programs will receive his final official visits. Gilmer’s take: FACT. Yes, Georgia will land a five-star in this class. Georgia has a legitimate shot with Samuel M’Pemba, Nyckoles Harbor, TJ Shanahan, Samson Okunlola and Hykeem Williams. I don’t see them coming up empty with all of them. Also, Caleb Downs, Justice Haynes and Jamaal Jarrett could be under consideration to be five-stars before the rankings are final. Georgia has a legitimate shot with each there as well. I wouldn’t count Georgia out with Cormani McClain. Simply put, Georgia will land at least one five-star in the 2023 class.

*****

3. It's too early to hit the panic button on Auburn's 2023 class.

Terrance Love (Rivals.com)