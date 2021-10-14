Ezzard leaves the Tech football program
Sophomore receiver Marquez Ezzard has left the Georgia Tech football program. Multiple sources confirmed the decision was made by Ezzard to hang up his cleats and it is unclear if he intends to continue his career elsewhere or if he is done with football altogether.
Ezzard came to Tech as a transfer from Miami in one of the first moves made via the transfer portal by head coach Geoff Collins. He had to sit out the 2019 season after failing to get a transfer waiver from the NCAA.
In 2020, Ezzard played in eight games racking up 150 snaps as an outside receiver. He had nine catches for 124 yards including a 45-yard reception in his debut as a Jacket against Florida State.
This season he has appeared in only one game the season opener against Northern Illinois playing just 17 snaps at receiver. The former four-star prospect from Stockbridge HS had high expectations when he came to the Flats from Miami after one season in Coral Gables, but he remained in the middle of the receiver rotation unable to unseat the starters. In 2021, four receivers Malachi Carter, Adonicas Sanders, Kalani Norris, and Peje Harris have taken the majority of the outside receiver reps.
With a jovial personality, Ezzard was a valued addition to the roster, but he was limited due to injuries and losing a season in 2019 after his transfer.
Ezzard's departure opens up a prized scholarship for the 2022 class that is much-needed after the COVID freeze on all players on scholarship in 2020 created roster management issues for nearly every team in the country.