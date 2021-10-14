Ezzard leaves the Tech football program

Sophomore receiver Marquez Ezzard has left the Georgia Tech football program. Multiple sources confirmed the decision was made by Ezzard to hang up his cleats and it is unclear if he intends to continue his career elsewhere or if he is done with football altogether.

Ezzard came to Tech as a transfer from Miami in one of the first moves made via the transfer portal by head coach Geoff Collins. He had to sit out the 2019 season after failing to get a transfer waiver from the NCAA.

In 2020, Ezzard played in eight games racking up 150 snaps as an outside receiver. He had nine catches for 124 yards including a 45-yard reception in his debut as a Jacket against Florida State.