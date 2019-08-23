News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-23 14:14:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Everything GT fans need to know for the 2021 class going into the Fall

Mqqzc360vv6wmthwgane
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

Heading into the Fall, Georgia Tech already is up to 20 public verbal commitments for the class of 2020, with a handful of spots still remaining. While the class is currently still in the top 25 (#...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}