Georgia Tech "prioritizing" 2020 combo guard Eugene Brown III

Eugene Brown posing in his high school threads
Jared Halus • JacketsOnline.com
Josh Pastner has been testing the waters on two elite in-state players from Southwest Dekalb High School. The duo of Eugene Brown III and KD Johnson have both seen their recruitment pick up in a bi...

