DURHAM, N.C. (AP)— Tristin English doubled off the left-field wall with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday, giving Georgia Tech a 5-4 victory over Duke and a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship semifinals.English, who also hit a two-run home run and pitched two hitless innings to earn his third victory in as many decisions, drove in Luke Waddell, who walked leading off the inning against Blue Devils reliever Thomas Girard (1-5) and went to second on a sacrifice.

Waddell had two hits and scored three times for the second-seeded Yellow Jackets (40-16), who will face NC State in the semifinals on Saturday.

Duke (31-25) took a 3-0 lead in the first on an RBI single by Michael Rothenberg and Chris Crabtree’s two-run single. Rothenberg’s double-play grounder brought home another run in the third.English homered in the bottom of the first and Kyle McCann added a two-run shot for Georgia Tech in the third.

FRIDAY GAME 1 NOTES-

Georgia Tech captures Pool B and will move on to face third-seeded NC State in Saturday’s 5 p.m. semifinal … The Yellow Jackets did not face the Wolfpack during the regular season.- Georgia Tech has reached the semifinals for the first time under the current tournament format, but ranks second all-time with nine ACC baseball tournament titles (behind Clemson’s 10) …

The Yellow Jackets are seeking their first ACC Baseball Championship title since 2014, when they took home the trophy as the No. 9 seed in Greensboro, N.C.- The Blue Devils, who should still remain in the NCAA Tournament at-large berth conversation, narrowly missed playing in their second ACC Baseball Championship semifinal in the three years under the current tournament format …

Duke’s No. 9 seeded team reached the 2017 semis at Louisville before falling to No. 8 seed and eventual champion Florida State.- The two-run homer by Georgia Tech’s Kyle McCann in the bottom of the third inning pushed his ACC-leading total to 23, two ahead of the 21 hit by Alex Toral or Miami.