Eley making an impact as a leader for Tech's Defense

Ace is second on the team in tackles with 53 total so far, and he arguably just had his best game as a Jacket at Duke before the bye week.

After the first bye week of the season, one could say that would be a perfect word to describe the three-man group leading the Jackets in tackles this year. Ayinde (Ace) Eley has been an important veteran presence filling the shoes of former starter David Curry and is making his mark as a leader more and more as the season goes on.

ATLANTA -- Going into the 2021 season, one thing was on the mind of Georgia Tech’s linebacking core. This was to be a dominant group on the defense.

He believes the bye week came at a perfect time for the Jackets and will rejuvenate the second half of the season.

“Just, ya know we had the bye week, a chance for everybody to get fresh and rested and stuff,” Ace said. “We just [want to] try to come with energy this second half and week of practice. We just wanna play our brand of defense.”

Ace and the Tech defense will face somewhat of a different challenge than they have all season when they head up to Charlottesville this Saturday. Aside from the history Tech has playing there, Brennan Armstrong and the pass-happy Virginia offense love to spread the ball around and test their opponent’s secondary every week.

He emphasized that they must stay in their passing lanes to be able to slow them down.

“Just try to be in windows I guess when you drop in zone coverage and everything, windows um, just try to make it difficult for him,” Ace said. “He’s [Armstrong] a great player, great arm strength and everything, he’s a great quarterback.”

Winning this game would go a long way towards making a bowl game this year, something the Jackets have not been able to do since Paul Johnson’s last year on the Flats. Post-season play has been looming long on Jacket’s fans’ minds ever since then, with this year being the best opportunity to earn it so far in the Collins era.

When asked about the possibility of making a bowl game this year, Ace let everyone know that while the team’s focus is on winning every individual game, they are thinking about it in the back of their mind.

“Uh, yea I mean [we’re] not playing just for that we’re playing to win every game but we definitely wanna have a postseason,” Ace stated. “We don’t wanna miss a bowl game, that’s for sure, but we’re just trying to win every game that we play.”

Ace is taking a multitude of classes at Tech getting ready to finish up school with a graduate degree to go along with his degree already earned from Maryland.

As the football season winds down and the end of Tech’s unforgiving 2021 schedule comes to a close, Ace along with the rest of the Jackets look to prove themselves every step of the way.