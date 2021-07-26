Eley looking to make an impact on the field and in the locker room for Jack

Eley transferred to Georgia Tech last December after three seasons at Maryland and almost immediately made a strong impression on his teammates…so much so that they voted him a team captain a few months later during Spring Practice

When a player transfers to a new school it usually takes a while for him to find his place on the team and in the locker room. Whether it’s warming up to his new teammates or vice versa, the process is often a long and challenging one.

“It was definitely special,” said Eley at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte last Wednesday of his selection as captain. “It was an honor just for my teammates to think so highly of me. I just want to prove them right every day and keep going and keep doing things. But it was definitely a great honor to get from my teammates. It kind of reassured me that I’m doing the right things, going the right way with my teammates. I’m big on making relationships and building relationships with everybody.”

The Georgia Tech coaches are hoping the linebacker Eley will make as much of an impact on the field in 2021 as he has so far in the locker room. When healthy at Maryland, Eley was one of the Terrapins most productive linebackers over the past few seasons.

He played in 26 games for Maryland while starting 11 of those and totaled 109 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and eight passes defended. In his best season for the Terps in 2019, he earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors after starting nine games (played in 11 games total) and racking up 79 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, a half-sack, two fumble recoveries, an interception and five passes defended.

Coming off an injury and covid-shortened season in 2020, Eley will look to get back to his 2019 form as he steps into the role left by the Jackets’ leading tackler from 2020 and one of the team’s leaders over the past several seasons, David Curry, who graduated following last season. Eley said being counted on as one of key pieces on the defensive side of the ball for Tech in 2021 is not too much different than the role he played a couple seasons ago for Maryland.

“I wouldn’t say it’s much of a change,” said Eley. “This past year 2020 I was more of a sub-package (guy) at Maryland, and then I broke my hand in the third game. The year before that I think I started most of the games so I think I’m okay in this role and everything. It’s really just the support of my teammates. Anything I struggle with my teammates help me with so I’ve got to give some shout-outs to them. They are a big part of any success that I have.”

As much as becoming a part of a new team is a challenge for Eley, getting familiar with the Georgia Tech defensive philosophy after three years in Maryland’s system is also something he’s been working on since arriving On The Flats several months ago. He said it’s been a work-in-progress, but after some off-field work during the winter months, a full Spring and then the summer program, he feels like he is moving in a positive direction.

“It’s going good,” said Eley. “When I first got there, I just really did it the old-fashioned way. I got a playbook from Coach (Andrew) Thacker. And every day after lunch or (sometime) I would just go sit in the defensive staff room, watch film on the plays, write down what I need to write down, cut up (film), watch cut-ups…just teaching myself the basics of the defense and stuff just so I knew some. I met with Coach Thacker with any questions I had. So I just really buckled down, sat down and just learned the defense.”

Eley added that he didn’t really like to compare and contrast the differences between Georgia Tech and Maryland, but one thing he has definitely embraced is the culture of the Jackets’ program.

“I don’t really like to compare the two programs,” said Eley. “They are two different programs doing two different things. I would say one thing I like the most about Georgia Tech is just our culture and how we all gel together. The relationships from player to coach is good and understanding. We just come in every day ready to work.”

Another task the redshirt-junior Eley has taken on at Georgia Tech is being a veteran presence and mentor to several of the talented young linebackers the Jackets’ have signed over the past few recruiting cycles. He said he has enjoyed getting to know several of those players in his position group and is extremely confident in the potential for them to be gamechangers over the next few years.

“Tren (Trenilyas Tatum), yeah, we’re in the same room,” said Eley. “There’s been times that I’ve just sat down with Tren and worked through some calls and the playbook. Khatavian Franks also…same thing. As a group we’re really close so we talk a lot. Even if it’s not about football, we talk a lot. Both of those guys are going to be really good football players, and I just can’t wait to see it.

“I’m always trying to keep everybody’s spirit up,” added Eley. “That was a devastating injury to Tyson (Meiguez), but Tyson’s a competitor and he knows that he’s working his butt off every day to come back stronger and faster than what he was. That’s another one that he’s going to be a great player when it’s all said and done. I just can’t to see him put it on the field.”

Meiguez suffered a knee injury during Spring Practice and will likely miss all of the 2021 season.

Eley has had an encouraging offseason since coming to Georgia Tech, but the true test of what kind of addition he will be will be decided on the field when the Jackets take the field for the 2021 campaign. The first test comes on Sept. 4 when Georgia Tech opens the schedule at Bobby Dodd Stadium vs. Northern Illinois at 7:30 p.m., and Eley said he is counting down the days for his first opportunity to suit up for his new team.

“I’m very excited,” said Eley. “I just can’t wait to come out there to a packed stadium and to play football in (for) Georgia Tech. Everything has been nothing but love so far so I just can’t wait to play football for the fans of Georgia Tech.”