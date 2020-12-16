JacketsOnline - Early Signing Period HQ: LIVE updates

The Early Signing Period is officially among us, as the clock struck midnight on December 16th.

Georgia Tech fans and JOL members have long been ready for this day, as a majority of the 2021 class is set to make things official over the next couple of days.

The JOL staff, led by Russell Johnson and Kelly Quinlan, will keep everyone up-to-date on all of the ins and out over the next three days HERE.

