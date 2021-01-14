JacketsOnline - Early Enrollee Entrance Interview: Trenilyas Tatum

He details the timetable of the decision to flip and more below.

Up next is former four-star LB Trenilyas Tatum, an in-state signee who flipped late from South Carolina. Just days before flipping to Georgia Tech, many actually thought he would end up at Ole Miss.

Prior to moving onto the Georgia Tech campus earlier this month, the early signees spent some time with the JOL staff. The signees participated in one last "recruitment" interview, in an effort to allow the Georgia Tech fanbase to get to know their future players a little bit better.

RJ: Favorite Fast Food Place?

TT: JJ Fish & Chicken.That 10 piece chicken and fries will get you right every time

RJ: Favorite part about Georgia Tech's campus?

TT: The city

RJ: Who came in second place in your recruitment?

TT: South Carolina

RJ: Favorite non-GT college visit that you ever went on?

TT: That's a hard one, there were a lot of good ones... I'm going to say Oklahoma

RJ: What was it in the end that made GT the place for you?

TT: Talking to the coaches, it was always on another level. It was about so much more than football. The energy they are bringing to the program, I like it and want to be a part of it

RJ: Did you ever come close to flipping to GT earlier in your recruitment?

TT: Yeah. It was back around August/September, right before the season.

RJ: Any schools/players you are most looking forward to playing against?

TT: It doesn't matter who you line me up against, every player from every team. I'm hungry and ready to contribute. I'll line up against anybody, I'm so ready for this

RJ: Who are you listening to before games to get hype?

TT: I might listen to some Lil Baby, might listen to some Lil Durk. One of the two.

RJ: Favorite TV Show?

TT: Real Husbands of Hollywood

RJ: One thing you learned in your recruitment that you would share with other recruits?

TT: Listen to all of the coaches, all of the schools. Hear what everybody got to say. You never know what could happen.

RJ: Three words that best describe you as a person?

TT: Bright, Athletic, & Intelligent.

RJ: Expectations for your freshman year?

TT: I want to make the Dean's List, get on the field and contribute

RJ: Most recent height and weight?

TT: 220 pounds, 6-foot-3

RJ: Describe your playing style to someone who has never seen you play?

TT: I am a fast, physical linebacker that makes plays. Night in, night out, I'm a playmaker.