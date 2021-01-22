JacketsOnline - Early Enrollee Entrance Interview: Kaleb Edwards

Up next is former four-star S Kaleb Edwards . The two-way Dacula star committed to Georgia Tech sight unseen, and talked about that and his excitement to visit inside.

Prior to moving onto the Georgia Tech campus earlier this month, the early signees spent some time with the JOL staff. The signees participated in one last "recruitment" interview, in an effort to allow the Georgia Tech fanbase to get to know their future players a little bit better.

RJ: Favorite fast food?

KE: Zaxby's. Buffalo chicken finger plate

RJ: What is the first thing you are going to do when you get to campus for the first time?

KE: The first thing we plan to do when I get down there, is just take a walk. All around the campus. I'm looking forward to finally meeting the coaches, seeing them in-person for the first time. I met Coach (Andrew) Thacker in person, he came to one of my practices before everything got shut down.

RJ: Who would you say came in second place in your recruitment?

KE: Notre Dame.

RJ: Favorite college visit you were able to go on?

KE: Indiana.

RJ: Updated height and weight?

KE: 6-foot, 200 pounds as of the doctor appointment I went to today (January 4th)

RJ: Where do they plan to start you out at position wise?

KE: They're thinking DB, probably the Nickel type.

RJ: What made Georgia Tech the place for you?

KE: Georgia Tech was just home for me. It was the only place I could really see myself at as both a player and as a student. With my family being close, being able to see games. Atlanta has always been home to me, so the proximity to home compared to the rest of the schools played a big role.

RJ: Any schools or players that you are looking forward to competing with?

KE: I'm looking forward to matching up with Clemson. A lot of my friends from Gwinnett county are heading that way. I'm pumped about playing with Jahmyr, Jeff (Sims), Tariq Carpenter, guys like that.

RJ: Did you have any relationships with any of the other signees before you guys ended up on the same commitment list?

KE: Jamal and I have been competing with each other for years. We've been playing against each other since we were young.

RJ: What song were you listening to getting hype before games this season?

KE: Freestyle, by Lil Baby (listen here)

RJ: Celebrity crush?

KE: Beyonce

RJ: Favorite TV show?

KE: Arrow

RJ: What is one thing you learned in your recruitment that you would share with others?

KE: Don't take any of it for granted. Be careful when you are picking a school, there are people out there who will try to trick you throughout the process. Make sure you weight EVERYTHING. Find the realness of all the programs

RJ: Three words you would use to describe yourself?

KE: Unique, funny, and kind

RJ: Expectations for your freshman year?

KE: Freshman All-American, that's been a goal of mine

RJ: Describe your playing style to someone that has never seen you play before?

KE: I play fast, and with a hard mentality. No pain no gain in my game, I am trying to get down there and hit everything coming my way. I like to be involved in every play

RJ: What can you tell me about the injury that forced you to miss time this past season?

KE: It was hard, being out of the game like that. Thing is, though, I knew I was going to be back sooner than they said because I was running on it three days after surgery

RJ: Who would you say was the leader of the class?



KE: I'd have to say Chayden Peery. He talked in the chat all the time, the guys flock to him and like him a lot. He was actually the first person to say something to me when I committed. Has to be him