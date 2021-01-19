JacketsOnline - Early Enrollee Entrance Interview: Grey Carroll

Three-star Alcoa (Tenn.) defensive lineman Grey Carroll is today's featured signee. Carroll committed to the Yellow Jackets fairly early in the process, and despite other schools attempting to enter the picture, never wavered.

Prior to moving onto the Georgia Tech campus earlier this month, the early signees spent some time with the JOL staff. The signees participated in one last "recruitment" interview, in an effort to allow the Georgia Tech fanbase to get to know their future players a little bit better.

RJ: Favorite food?

GC: Moe’s or Salsarita’s

RJ: Favorite part about Georgia Tech’s campus?

GC: Just the fact that it is in Atlanta. There is so much to do, and Bobby Dodd is a beautiful place

RJ: Did you think you were going to win Mr. Football? Or was there a shock factor there?

GC: I had it in the back of my mind going into this season, because I was a finalist last year. I wasn’t going to let it slip away this time around

RJ: Most recent height and weight?

GC: 6-foot-3, 260 pounds. I’ve been trying to maintain and stay the same, so that when I get to GT they can put it on the right way.

RJ: Who would you say finished in second place in your recruitment?

GC: I’ll say Louisville. They were the school that stayed the second heaviest on me throughout my recruitment other than GT. They were constantly calling me even after I had committed, trying to get me on Zooms and all that. I let them know that Georgia Tech was my No. 1 main school, and it was going to stay that way.

RJ: What was it in the end that made Georgia Tech the place for you?

GC: Academics first and foremost. Realistically, the chances of me going to the NFL are not very high, so in the case that doesn’t happen, I am still set. I also really like the culture of the place. Coach Collins and his staff gave off great vibes every time I visited, and every time I talked to them. Lastly, I have always wanted to play in a big city. For it to be a big city AND not be too far away from home was GreaT.

RJ: What schools or players are you most looking forward to playing against?

GC: Definitely Clemson. I’ve been watching them play for years now on TV, and the fact that I get to play against those guys is honestly kind of surreal. I watched the Ohio State / Clemson game a couple nights ago, and to be able to talk with my family and friends about matching up with those guys was a moment. One of the guys I went up against in HS (Bryn Tucker) is at Clemson now, we are looking forward to matching up against each other again.

RJ: What position will you be starting out at when you get there?

GC: They are going to start me out as a DE, and then once I start to put on the weight the right way, they are going to slide me inside.

RJ: What song or artist are you listening to before games to get hype?

GC: I listen to Lil Uzi Vert a lot. That’s my favorite rapper. I’ve also got a good country playlist going too

RJ: Celebrity crush?

GC: Rihanna

RJ: Favorite TV show?

GC: Impractical Jokers. I don’t watch too much TV, but when I see that show is on, I have to peep it for at least 15 minutes.

RJ: One thing that you learned in your recruitment that you would share with others?

GC: Enjoy the process. A lot of things go on where some kids let it overwhelm them a bit. Take the visits

RJ: Three words you would use to describe yourself?

GC: Dedicated, Hard-Working, and Confident

RJ: Expectations for your freshman season?

GC: I want to get on the field, want to earn a spot in the rotation. Fight like hell to get there.

RJ: How would you describe your playing style to someone that has never seen you play?

GC: To start, relentless. I’m always looking to finish plays. I am that guy that doesn’t necessarily have the freaky athleticism, but I finish plays. The play is 30 yards away from me, I am going to do everything I can to make that play.