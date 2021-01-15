JacketsOnline - Early Enrollee Entrance Interview: Chayden Peery

Today we learn more about three-star Calif. QB Chayden Peery. The Sierra Canyon product opted to skip his senior season in order to enroll early.

Prior to moving onto the Georgia Tech campus earlier this month, the early signees spent some time with the JOL staff. The signees participated in one last "recruitment" interview, in an effort to allow the Georgia Tech fanbase to get to know their future players a little bit better.

RJ: Who are you going to be rooming with?

CP: Trenilyas Tatum, Kaleb Edwards, and then I don't know who my third roommate is just yet.

RJ: Favorite fast food?

CP: Cafe Rio.

RJ: Favorite part about GT's campus?

CP: I haven't been around it too much, but I will go with the practice field.

RJ: Who would you say came in second place in your recruitment?

CP: Probably Boise State.

RJ: What was your favorite non-GT visit you went on?

CP: Boise State or Nevada. It was one of the first visits I ever took. It was cool being on the blue field too. They had the uniforms out for me, but they also had one out for my sister as well. For my first real "big" time visit, it was pretty cool.

RJ: What in the end made Georgia Tech the place for you?

CP: Just my feel with the coaches. This was a decision that was made for so much more than football. The job opportunities I will have after college are unmatched.

RJ: Most recent height and weight?

CP: 6-foot-3, up to 224 pounds.

RJ: Any schools or players in particular you are looking forward to matching up with in the future?

CP: DJ Uiagalelei, for sure. We both know each other, and are SoCal kids playing on the other side of the country in the ACC. As for teams, it has to be Georgia. I've never experienced the GT/UGA rivalry or been around it at all. I'm excited to play in that one.

RJ: What song or artist are you listening to before games or workouts to get you hyped up?

CP: Anything by Polo G. I know you know who that is (laughs)

RJ: Celebrity crush?

CP: Daisy Keech.

RJ: Favorite TV show?

CP: Game of Thrones.

RJ: What is one thing you learned in your recruitment that you would share with others?

CP: Stay patient. Don't worry about all the hype of twitter and the cool posts. Worry about work, and the rest will come. It was definitely something I had to work on throughout my recruitment. I was kind of impatient at one point waiting for it to happen. I had to say to myself "screw this" and work work work until it happened.

RJ: Three words you would use to describe yourself?

CP: Tough. Creative. Passionate.

RJ: Any expectations for your freshman year?

CP: Nah, I am going to come in and compete. Going to push the other QB's in the room, and get accustomed to my new home in Georgia.

RJ: Who would you say was the leader of the group message that the commits has put together? I know I heard from a few of the others that you were, but what was your take?

CP: "I would say I was pretty active in there. I'd also say that Jakiah Leftwich was pretty active on there as well. Back when there were just a few of us it wasn't that big, but once the others started coming in, it was always a thing where I would reach out and ask for their numbers to add them to the group. Now, it's like a constant flow of messages. Everyone talks in it now.

RJ: Any of the commitments you would say that you built a really strong relationship with?

CP: Malik and Jamal definitely. Ben Postma, too. he and I talk on FaceTime just about daily. Kaleb and I have been talking quite a bit lately as well, especially since we are rooming together. He and I are both low-key germaphobes. (laughs)



