Georgia Tech RB coach Tashard Choice is from around the same area as 2022 Eagle's Landing (Ga.) CB Amari Jackson.

Jackson and Choice connected quickly after their first conversation, and that conversation, followed by film evaluation and further conversation, led to an offer earlier this month.

Georgia Tech joined a race that also included Michigan State, Boston College, South Carolina, and NC State among others at the time. Since the offer from the Yellow Jackets both Miami and Nebraska have offered as well.

Jackson spent some time with JOL to discuss the offer, his recruitment, and more.