Fairchild talks early offers, recruiting outlook
Dylan Fairchild is one of the top wrestlers in the state of Georgia, maybe the country. The 6-foot-4, 280 pound junior out of Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth has now emerged as one of the top football p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news