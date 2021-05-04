SUWANEE, Ga.- Jackson (Ga.) defensive tackle Felix Hixon has a busy summer of official visits on deck that will take him across the country, but one of the most interesting visits on that agenda is just up I-75 to Georgia Tech. Hixon spoke about his relationship with the Jacket coaching staff and where things stand heading into his visit there next month.

“Right now I’m enjoying my recruitment,” Hixon said. “I’m really looking forward to my official visits coming up in June and I’m really having fun with it.”