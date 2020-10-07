JacketsOnline - Domineck plays a big role in Tech's improved DL

One of those clear differences is on the defensive line as the improvement has shown greatly along with the results of the dedication to the strength and conditioning program, and one of the top players in that aspect has been redshirt-sophomore defensive end Jordan Domineck .

“Honestly, I can really say that the weight aspect helped a lot too,” said Domineck. “I remember last year I was 220, 219 coming off the edge. I can’t really move a 320-pound guy. But with that Club 10-10 program, everybody going home, gaining weight and being able to work ourselves up, we’re now able to get the push that we need. Last year we were one of the worst pass-rushing defenses, I can’t even sugar-coat it. We were one of the worst pass-rushing defenses in all of college football. So basically that’s been a point of emphasis for us…make sure we can get to the ball. Everybody’s just been grinding, working moves, working footwork, maybe just getting bigger, just eating well, just making sure we can create an impact from the defensive line for the rest of the team so that we don’t repeat what we were last year, which was one of the smallest, worst D-lines in the nation, I can honestly say that. This year you’re going to see a whole different and improving D-line.”

Another aspect of Domineck becoming a more consistent player on the field is the physical change he has made from last season to this season. In 2019, Domineck said he was playing at a weight of around 220, which made it hard for him to physically match up against bigger offensive linemen, but he came into the 2020 season weighing 247 following a lot of hard work in the offseason as he really dedicated himself to the Jackets’ “Club 10-10” program. The program, which was directed by Tech’s strength and conditioning coach Lew Caralla, has had a major impact across the board on the Jackets’ roster with Domineck being a clear example. According to Domineck, it has helped his individual improvement and the improvement of the defensive line as a whole, especially when it comes to winning battles at the line of scrimmage.

“I can honestly say when they first got here, I wanted to play linebacker,” said Domineck. “That was my main goal so I can honestly say I didn’t invest myself as much as I should have when they first got here. And there were some other circumstances that happened that I just didn’t want to invest myself, but when I finally invested myself and immersed myself and started listening to Coach Collins, Coach (Larry) Knight, Coach (Marco) Coleman, everything they’ve been able to teach me and everything that we’ve been working with, everything that they’ve done and other players on the team holding me accountable and everything, it’s really contributed to all the success I’ve had so far. God-willing, let that success just go on so it becomes team success. We can keep everything moving forward.”

Domineck, who played sparingly early in the season in 2019 before becoming a more consistent contributor later in the schedule, has quickly established himself as a leader along the defensive front in 2020, making impact plays through a combination of effort, natural talent and improvement. He has 10 total tackles (eight solo, two assisted) through the first three games this season, including two tackles-for-loss, one sack and one forced fumble. He appears to be well on his way to improving on last year’s numbers that included 25 total tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks in seven games played.

Domineck’s play has definitely caught the attention of defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker, who said Domineck’s attitude, work ethic and relentless effort on the field have been a major plus for the defense over the past few weeks.

“Dom got some attention this week through social media and PFF, and I’m proud of him. That’s not the goal for us to get some clout on social media, but he handled it well. He was just like ‘Coach, I’m going back to work.’ I was like ‘don’t be listening to that.’ Obviously, as coaches, we’re always ribbing him and always trying to get the most out of him. He had a good response, and his response is he practices really hard. So I think Dom’s production has come from working within the confines of the defense, doing his job and he just plays ridiculously hard. If we’re talking about our defense being an effort-based defense, there’s multiple times where we all need to play to his effort standard. There are times when the ball is on the opposite side of the field, and he’s chasing from the backside and overtaking guys that aren’t at his position that are actually at skill positions. So that’s a challenge to the rest of the guys on the defense, and that’s the biggest compliment I can pay Jordan is just his effort to the football right now. I’m so glad that it’s paying off in production and all of the grades in-house and within the confines of Coach Coleman’s room. He is grading at a high level at doing his job, doing his assignment and letting plays come to him. And he just happens to have a lot of playmaking ability, specifically at attacking the quarterback and creating pressure on the quarterback which is a big piece of what we’re doing better this year.”

Domineck said he has always been a player that tries to outwork everyone between the lines after it being something that was instilled in him at a young age from his dad. He also added that the depth that has been created on the Tech roster allows everyone to go all out every play because each guy knows there is someone that will be able to spell them that will play equally hard.

“When I was four years old, my dad told me ‘go get the ball’,” said Domineck. “It’s just been that ever since. Ever since I was a kid, just go go go, at this point, my parents didn’t want to keep me at home because I was too energetic and wild so they put me on a football field and history was that. Knowing that I have somebody to back me up now in college, somebody that’s got my back to my left to my right, another 10 guys on the field that I know will match my effort or exceed it. I know I can run as much as I need. I know Chico Bennett is behind me or could be in front of me depending on the week. Chico is there. I know he’s going to give maximum effort. Jared Ivey could be there. Curtis Ryans could be there. Kyle Kennard could be there. Any defensive end we put in that could be there, I know they are going to give 100 percent effort every play so why shouldn’t I?”

As the Jackets prepare to take on Louisville on Friday night in a big ACC matchup at 7:30 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Domineck and the Tech defense will have a challenge on their hands as they try to slow down the Cardinals’ explosive offense led by quarterback Malik Cunningham, who is expected to play after suffering an injury a couple of weeks ago against Pittsburgh. Domineck said he knows it will be a tough assignment, but he has faith in the defense that they can slow down Cunningham and the Cards.

“I can tell you Malik Cunningham is a sensational quarterback, I will give him that,” said Domineck. “He knows how to run. He does lead the ACC in passing yards. But I feel like the scheme that we have as a defense as a whole, we should be able to do what we need to do. If we are able to play our assignments well, our jobs well, if the defense is able to rotate well, communicate well, play like we know how to play, play like the Blackwatch that we know we are then I feel like we should have no problem in anything really. I’ve seen what our defense can do, and I have full confidence in my boys.”