News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-12 07:51:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Diving into Georgia Tech's top targets in the 2021 Rivals250

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

With the traditional signing day past, the time has come to move onto the 2021 class, and Rivals is doing just that with rankings week. On Monday, the five-stars were revealed, and on Tuesday the n...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}