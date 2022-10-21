In the end, the decision for Fortson was an easy one. It also was a decision made several months ago.

"Back in the summer when I called Coach (Brent) Key to give him the news, he was ecstatic," exclaimed Fortson. "He was out on vacation, and was screaming at the top of his lungs. His reaction made me even more secure in my decision.

With Coach Key, I have a great feeling about what GT can accomplish with him and the other changes that have been made. I believe that the program is going to be rising up in the immediate future. I want to be a part of that, watching it grow and having my part in it. My favorite thing to do whenever I go up there is honestly to sit and tallk football with Coach Key. We go over all of the little things, and I feel like when my time comes to move on campus."

That commitment was made prior to the rush of news around the Georgia Tech program. The decision to fire head coach Geoff Collins was one that didn't surprise recruits. Still, despite no long-term answer on who his coach will be, Fortson was ready on Friday afternoon to tell the world where he sees his future.

"It is just a great, family-oriented atmosphere," said Fortson as he explained his decision. "I know this is always a big hit, but it is close to home, and that was always important to me. With it being so close to home, I get to be close to my mom, and can check on her and make sure everything is going okay. That's without mentioning the great education that I will be able to get there."

Fortson was at the game on Thursday night, and has seen in the last few weeks up close the shift taking place under Key, have him excited about the future as he closes the book on his recruitment for now.

"Seeing the fight around the team. Genuinely, since Coach Key has been at the helm, things have changed. Players are genuinely excited, and seem happy to be around the program. There's a lot more discipline now, and the play on-the-field shows that."

Anyone who has been around the North Cobb Christian program the last few years likely knows Gabe's family is not afraid to cheer him and his team on at all times. That tradition will continue at his next stop, and she's elated to have that chance with him staying close to home.

"Oh, it definitely will continue," said Fortson with a smile. "She (his mom, Yolonda) already does that when we go there (to GT) on visits. She was more ecstatic about my decision than I was, she's been making plans for everything, while I have focused on football. Knowing that I am going to be 30 minutes away from home makes things much easier for her.

Fortson plans to shut down his recruitment for the most part following his commitment, but will keep in-contact with other coaches given the reality of the current situation.

"You never know what could happen."