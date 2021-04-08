JacketsOnline - Didenko enters the portal

Didenko enters the portal
Georgia Tech took a flyer on Russian forward David Didenko from Palm Beach College a few years ago because of his shooting touch. Despite lacking some bodies in the frontcourt for the 2020-21 season, Didenko could not break into the rotation and on Thursday he entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Didenko played in just 12 games in two seasons totaling just 50 minutes of action through his sophomore and junior campaigns.
With the Jackets men's basketball program still awaiting word on their scholarship limit for the 2021-22 season from an NCAA appeal, Didenko's departure opens up a needed spot for a possible transfer target. Tech has 10 players who count against the 13-scholarship limit for 2021-22 if Mike Devoe returns. That leaves two open spots and the one NCAA-pending slot to pursue transfer targets or sign an additional high school player.
The two seniors who have not made a decision on whether they will return or not, Jose Alvarado and Moses Wright would not count against the 13-scholarship limit nor does Bubba Parham and Jordan Usher who have both said they are coming back for an extra senior season.