“Offensively, we're still in the early phase of one of the most radical transformations in the last 40 years. But they're getting better each and every day,” Collins has said repeatedly this year including two weeks ago after the North Carolina loss.

The term rebuild is thrown around a lot in college football as teams’ make changes. There are examples across the landscape of college football every year, but the biggest change in 2019 and one of the biggest in recent memory has been Geoff Collins ’ transition from Paul Johnson’s triple option attack to a spread offense and a complete overhaul on the defensive side. The wins have been hard to come by as the Jackets have had bad luck with both injuries and a few mishaps in key situations in non-conference play that led to losses to both the Citadel and Temple.

Last week, Collins and his staff clearly outcoached first-year Miami coach Manny Diaz and his staff scoring two non-offensive touchdowns and blocking a kick in a 28-21 overtime win in Hard Rock Stadium. Diaz who briefly replaced Collins at Temple then ducked responsibility for the loss by claiming his team was in a rebuild.

“For lack of a better word, this is a rebuild,” Diaz said after the loss to Georgia Tech. “We are not just picking up where we left off with great success.”

The Canes were 26-13 under Diaz’s former boss Mark Richt finishing the 2016 and 2017 seasons in the top 25 before a disappointing finish last year. The Canes finished 11th in the Rivals recruiting rankings in 2017 and 6th in 2018 with a top 25 finish in 2016 as well. The numbers did fall off for 2019 to 36th, but that was mostly due to a small class size number of 18 recruits and the change in coaches from Richt to Diaz in late-December.

During the same span Tech finished 67th in 2016, 41st in 2017, 53rd in 2018 and 43rd in the half Collins/Johnson class during the transition. The Jackets staff would probably love to have the talent Miami is claiming they need to rebuild with.

Miami has been the biggest disappointment of any team in the ACC since joining the conference in 2004. The Canes have just one division title after playing for multiple National Championships from the early 80s through 2002. The Canes, Florida State and Clemson have topped the Rivals recruiting rankings in the ACC year after year, yet Diaz claims he needs to rebuild his roster.

Meanwhile, the Jackets through injuries, attrition, graduation and one tragic death (Brandon Adams) lost the entirety of their defensive line and most of the starting offensive line. Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude has patched together an offense that is running 95-percent different concepts and plays than the old system. The Tech defense while talented in the secondary is extremely young and inexperienced while also being undersized upfront and made up of mismatched parts.

Diaz in the meantime kept his defensive schemes and overall defense in-place that he had been running since 2016 under Richt and just changed the offense with new offensive coordinator Dan Enos changing some aspects of the Canes offense.

Given the claims by Diaz of a rebuild I thought it would be interesting to look at the recruiting data for the main 11 players on each side of the ball. The pushback was so intense in Coral Gables, Diaz spent much of this week walking back his rebuild comment.





“The rebuild is a rebuild of our confidence,” Diaz said on the Joe Rose Show on 560-AM. “That’s what we’re rebuilding.”