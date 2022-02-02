Devoe's 30 not enough as Jackets fall 81-66 to VT

BLACKSBURG, Va.- Georgia Tech has not won the opening game of February under head coach Josh Pastner and that trend did not change at Virginia Tech on Wednesday night. The Jackets have played six straight road games to open the month of February under Pastner and have lost each one of them with the patented defense letting Georgia Tech down in a major way at Cassell Coliseum 81-66. Ten games into ACC play the Jackets are 2-8 with a 9-12 overall record while the Hokies improved to 12-10 and 4-7 in ACC play with the win. The Jackets’ offense wasn’t much better with huge scoring droughts and missed open buckets digging a hole in the first half. The game was tied multiple times but the Jackets went into a major funk missing on one of 11 shots to let the Hokies pull away 38-25 in the first half and they could not come back. “Once again we went in a scoring drought and we had great looks and you have to stick those. Virginia Tech is a really good defensive team, we’ve also gone on some droughts, we need some of our guys to hit on it on the same page. In the last game, Mike Devoe wasn’t good against Miami and Usher and Khalid were not good tonight.” Mike Devoe was the lone bright spot offensively for the Jackets with his third 30-point performance of the season. He hit 11 of his 19 shots. “I was glad Mike got going, he has to score like that every game, sometimes he overdribbles, but when he is open he has to shoot, he has to let it go, I’d rather him shoot 15 threes and have less trying to get in their tight, spin and shoot,” Pastner said. Devoe said he tried to step up with Jordan Usher having an off night hitting just three of his 12 shots before fouling out in 26 minutes of action. "Their fans were ruthless to Usher tonight," Devoe said. "It just happens like that the game of basketball life in general just having like those ups and downs so for us we just got to maintain just continued striving through it." Aside from Devoe, Kyle Sturdivant, Deivon Smith and Deebo Coleman added some offense, but it wasn't enough. Devoe said he felt like his team was a little low-energy on Wednesday night. "Some of the guys weren't feeling it tonight, so I had to step up and lead and do those types of things, which I'm really capable of, but we got to give our hats off to Virginia Tech tonight. They play really well, shot the ball really well tonight, especially in the first half, and we've got to continue getting better. I mean, just taking it one day at a time we got a lot of opportunities ahead of us," Devoe said. The rest of the Jackets’ squad was 13 of 41 shooting.

Devoe had his best game in ACC play this year against VT but he did not get much help offensively (Ryan Hunt/USAToday)

Virginia pounded the Jackets inside while hitting key threes as well to keep their lead. Keve Aluma had 24 points and seven rebounds inside for the Hokies and Virginia Tech outscored Georgia Tech in the paint 36-26. Justyn Mutts added 10 points and eight rebounds including five offensive rebounds. Mutts and Alumba both eclipsed 1,000 career points. “I think VT is really good and better than their record, I think coach Young does a great job and I think Aluma is really good,” Pastner said. “We play really good defense and they hit some threes, but really what hurt us was Aluma and Mutts.” Pastner said they expect to give up some points inside, but he is trying to trade offense for defense with the smaller lineup and it did not work against the Hokies. “When we go small we are small, when Rodney, Saba and Jordan Meka aren’t playing, when we sized down last year we had Moses Wright who was first time all defense, with Usher and Moore playing down there we are small, but better offensively, but we are really small,” Pastner said. Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said the key to his team's success was getting behind their zone and cutting to the rim with their post players along with getting the Jackets into foul trouble. “We got behind their zone and they are so loaded up top with the zone and we got behind them at times, coach Pastner wanted to play a smaller lineup and get Rodney (Howard) off the floor and we found that matchup,” Young said. “They are aggressive defensively and we set at driving the back and bring out to the perimeter, we walked them into some fouls.” Storm Murphy had 18 points for the Hokies including two early threes. “He was really good and he played his best game in a while,” Young said. “We found some cavities in the zone, he did a nice job of sliding into those cavities and he can really shoot the ball and it was unself play from everyone on the floor.” “Usher is really good, he was saddled with fouls all night long and Josh played him quite a few minutes with fouls,” Young said. “The kid had 30 tonight, he can do that on anyone, he hasn’t shot the ball well all year in ACC play and he lights up for five tonight.” Georgia Tech tied the game seven times in the first half, but each time they allowed Virginia Tech to score on the ensuing possession in a variety of fashions to kill any momentum the Jackets had. “We were in the zone a lot, less dribbling and more ball movement, we had seven more shot attempts than them and we had some really good looks we missed and we’ve had a real issue with the scoring droughts,” Pastner said. Tech played without Jordan Meka, Tristan Maxwell and Bubba Parham again on Wednesday night. "Jordan Meka wasn’t able to play, he hurt himself in practice. Tristan Maxwell was still out with the thumb as well,” Pastner said.

Storm Murphy hits one of his threes against the Jackets' zone defense (Ryan Hunt/USAToday)