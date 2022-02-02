Devoe's 30 not enough as Jackets fall 81-66 to VT
BLACKSBURG, Va.- Georgia Tech has not won the opening game of February under head coach Josh Pastner and that trend did not change at Virginia Tech on Wednesday night. The Jackets have played six straight road games to open the month of February under Pastner and have lost each one of them with the patented defense letting Georgia Tech down in a major way at Cassell Coliseum 81-66.
Ten games into ACC play the Jackets are 2-8 with a 9-12 overall record while the Hokies improved to 12-10 and 4-7 in ACC play with the win.
The Jackets’ offense wasn’t much better with huge scoring droughts and missed open buckets digging a hole in the first half. The game was tied multiple times but the Jackets went into a major funk missing on one of 11 shots to let the Hokies pull away 38-25 in the first half and they could not come back.
“Once again we went in a scoring drought and we had great looks and you have to stick those. Virginia Tech is a really good defensive team, we’ve also gone on some droughts, we need some of our guys to hit on it on the same page. In the last game, Mike Devoe wasn’t good against Miami and Usher and Khalid were not good tonight.”
Mike Devoe was the lone bright spot offensively for the Jackets with his third 30-point performance of the season. He hit 11 of his 19 shots.
“I was glad Mike got going, he has to score like that every game, sometimes he overdribbles, but when he is open he has to shoot, he has to let it go, I’d rather him shoot 15 threes and have less trying to get in their tight, spin and shoot,” Pastner said.
Devoe said he tried to step up with Jordan Usher having an off night hitting just three of his 12 shots before fouling out in 26 minutes of action.
"Their fans were ruthless to Usher tonight," Devoe said. "It just happens like that the game of basketball life in general just having like those ups and downs so for us we just got to maintain just continued striving through it."
Aside from Devoe, Kyle Sturdivant, Deivon Smith and Deebo Coleman added some offense, but it wasn't enough. Devoe said he felt like his team was a little low-energy on Wednesday night.
"Some of the guys weren't feeling it tonight, so I had to step up and lead and do those types of things, which I'm really capable of, but we got to give our hats off to Virginia Tech tonight. They play really well, shot the ball really well tonight, especially in the first half, and we've got to continue getting better. I mean, just taking it one day at a time we got a lot of opportunities ahead of us," Devoe said.
The rest of the Jackets’ squad was 13 of 41 shooting.
Virginia pounded the Jackets inside while hitting key threes as well to keep their lead. Keve Aluma had 24 points and seven rebounds inside for the Hokies and Virginia Tech outscored Georgia Tech in the paint 36-26. Justyn Mutts added 10 points and eight rebounds including five offensive rebounds. Mutts and Alumba both eclipsed 1,000 career points.
“I think VT is really good and better than their record, I think coach Young does a great job and I think Aluma is really good,” Pastner said. “We play really good defense and they hit some threes, but really what hurt us was Aluma and Mutts.”
Pastner said they expect to give up some points inside, but he is trying to trade offense for defense with the smaller lineup and it did not work against the Hokies.
“When we go small we are small, when Rodney, Saba and Jordan Meka aren’t playing, when we sized down last year we had Moses Wright who was first time all defense, with Usher and Moore playing down there we are small, but better offensively, but we are really small,” Pastner said.
Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said the key to his team's success was getting behind their zone and cutting to the rim with their post players along with getting the Jackets into foul trouble.
“We got behind their zone and they are so loaded up top with the zone and we got behind them at times, coach Pastner wanted to play a smaller lineup and get Rodney (Howard) off the floor and we found that matchup,” Young said. “They are aggressive defensively and we set at driving the back and bring out to the perimeter, we walked them into some fouls.”
Storm Murphy had 18 points for the Hokies including two early threes.
“He was really good and he played his best game in a while,” Young said. “We found some cavities in the zone, he did a nice job of sliding into those cavities and he can really shoot the ball and it was unself play from everyone on the floor.”
“Usher is really good, he was saddled with fouls all night long and Josh played him quite a few minutes with fouls,” Young said. “The kid had 30 tonight, he can do that on anyone, he hasn’t shot the ball well all year in ACC play and he lights up for five tonight.”
Georgia Tech tied the game seven times in the first half, but each time they allowed Virginia Tech to score on the ensuing possession in a variety of fashions to kill any momentum the Jackets had.
“We were in the zone a lot, less dribbling and more ball movement, we had seven more shot attempts than them and we had some really good looks we missed and we’ve had a real issue with the scoring droughts,” Pastner said.
Tech played without Jordan Meka, Tristan Maxwell and Bubba Parham again on Wednesday night.
"Jordan Meka wasn’t able to play, he hurt himself in practice. Tristan Maxwell was still out with the thumb as well,” Pastner said.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Georgia Tech trailed 11-7 at the first media timeout after giving up three three-point baskets on four shot attempts by the Hokies early. Rodney Howard had four early points to keep the Jackets in the game. Deivon Smith was the first sub for Georgia Tech in the game replacing Mike Devoe. Tech evened the game at 11 in the next stanza before giving up a three to Pedulla to make it 16-13 at the next media timeout. Jordan Usher picked up his second foul of the game attempting to set a pick for Kyle Sturdivant. Miles Kelly and Deebo Coleman came in for the first time after the timeout. Jordan Usher hit a three to tie the game at 19, then picked up his third foul on the other end with 9:30 left in the game. Virginia Tech went on a 7-0 run to take a 30-23 lead with seven minutes left in the half. The Jackets missed seven of the next eight shots while allowing the Hokies to extend their run to 13-2 before Pastner called a timeout with 4:16 remaining in the half and the Jackets down 36-25. The Hokies took a 46-35 lead to the half thanks to 6-12 three-point shooting and 10-12 from the line. Tech shot the same amount of threes but only hit four of them and gave up 16 points in the paint to the Hokies. Keve Aluma had 15 points with a perfect 4-4 shooting and 7-7 from the line in 11 minutes while Storm Murphy added 11 points and was also 4-4 shooting but also 3-3 from the arc. Mike Devoe led all scorers with 17 points but no other Jacket had more than four points. Jordan Usher had just three points on 1-5 shooting in the first half.
Georgia Tech trailed by as much as 19 points in the opening four minutes of the second half as the Jackets struggled defensively. Usher picked up his fourth foul early in the second half as the Jackets trailed 57-41 at the first media timeout with 15:44 left in the half. Tech hit a major skid at the next media time not scoring a field goal for nearly five minutes before the media timeout with 11:36 to go. Jalon Moore picked up two quick offensive fouls during that stretch of play as the Jacket dug the hole deeper 63-43. Smith snapped a five-plus minute skid with a three to make it 63-48. Devoe cut the lead to 12 with a three with 7:16 left, but the Jackets gave up back-to-back buckets at the rim to make it 69-53 when Pastner burned his second timeout with 6:02 left. The Jackets finally went on a run 8-0 to make it 72-61 with 3:15 left. The Jackets had a chance to cut it to single-digits but the officials called an iffy offensive foul against Kyle Sturdivant in transition. The Jackets trailed 74-63 with 2:11 left when Pastner burned a timeout. Usher missed a three and then fouled out on the other end with 1:38 left. Trailing 77-63, Khalid Moore picked up his fourth foul out of a timeout on offense. Kyle Sturdivant hit a three with 49.8 to make it 79-66 and Pastner burned his final timeout.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech returns home to face Clemson on Saturday at 2 pm while Virginia Tech plays two games in three days against Pitt away and home.