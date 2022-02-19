Devoe moves up in the record books as Tech downs Pitt 68-62

PITTSBURGH, Pa.- After a rough outing against NC State, the Jackets needed a win badly at Pitt and they got it 68-62 on Saturday night, but it was not without drama. The Jackets led by double-digits with under four minutes to go, Pitt got within four late thanks to some turnovers against the press, but Josh Pastner’s squad pulled out the win with some key shots including a big late three by Mike Devoe. Tech improved to 11-15 on the year and 4-11 in ACC play while Pitt fell to 11-17 and 6-11 in league play. Devoe led the Jackets with 22 points moving him into 14th place in the all-time scoring list at Georgia Tech with 1,617 passing B.J. Elder (1616). Elder is currently the Associate Director of Player Personnel for the Tech men's basketball team. “I want to give a shoutout to B.J. he was a great player at Georgia Tech, he was a great player and I give a lot of credit to the coaching staff here, I’m grateful to play for coach Pastner and his staff,” Devoe said. Pastner said practice will be interesting with Devoe catching Elder in the all-time scoring ranks, but he wants to wait until after the season to see them settle it on the court. “B.J. would say he can beat Mike in a game of H.O.R.S.E., but we will have to try that in the offseason,” Pastner joked. The three came during a 12-0 run by Pitt in transition as Tech was trying to close out the game and was not necessarily textbook coaching, but Pastner was encouraging Devoe to take it. “I told him to shoot the ball, he was wide open, I told him to shoot it not to milk the clock,” Pastner said. “ I don’t care if he shoots 30 of them, it stopped the bleeding, it was a huge shot for us.” The Panthers head coach Jeff Capel III was not thrilled when he saw Devoe square up for the wide-open three in transition. He knew Devoe was capable of icing the game with a three. “I was afraid," Capel said. "He makes those types of shots and he had missed one with three minutes. That was a dagger, that kid does that. We cut it late in the game last year and he hit a three at the GT logo in their place, that is why he is one of the better lead guards in our lead. He has made enough of them he has supreme confidence in those shots." Devoe did a lot of his work inside the arc during the game hitting on six of his nine attempts inside the arc including multiple layups and four free throws. “I knew they’d try to run me off the three-point line and I knew I could get some buckets down low for us,” Devoe said. “We knew Pitt didn’t want to guard us for a whole possession and the open man is the go-to man. When we play the way we are supposed to do, we are a hard team to beat and when we are unselfish we are good.” In the end, after a tough senior season, Devoe was just happy to get the win with personal accomplishments set aside. “That is what I do, that is what I do take three-point shots,” Devoe said. “A win is a win, we hold those and hug them like coach says.”



Devoe moved to 14th on the scoring list with his clutch three to ice the game (Charles LeClaire/USAToday)

Capel whose team was riding a three-game win-streak while Tech was in a three-game losing skid (and had lost five of six) going in, said his team started poorly and GT shook off an uncharacteristically bad game against NC State to beat Pitt. “Congrats to Georgia Tech, Josh did a great job of getting his team prepared and other than NC State they’ve done a great job of playing hard and they have as good a guard as anyone in the league in Mike Devoe. We did not position ourselves to win this game and we didn’t force it or play with a sense of urgency and search for loose balls, nothing we did was physical,” Capel said. “It is disappointing we didn’t do that. The switching zone made us hesitant and that led to 16 turnovers as they pounced on it.” Pitt's late run came after a series of errors against Pitt's full-court press and a couple of missed shots. Tech led by 18 with 5:43 left in the game, but only scored five more points in the final five-plus minutes of the game, a pair of free throws by Usher and Devoe's three. “One, it is a game of runs, they were going to make a run, they were getting to the free-throw line to score and stop the clock and score, we had some good looks, Mike had a three that rimmed out, Deebo had a good look, Khalid missed a layup and Ush had the charge as well, Khalid and Rodney fought for a loose ball and missed one, we had a couple of turnovers we have to clean up too, it is a game of runs, thank goodness Mike Devoe took the shot and made it,” Pastner said of how the game ended. Tech shot 46.4-percent from the field in the win and hit 10-11 at the free-throw line. “A lot of credit to Pittsburgh, they’ve had a lot of injuries and guys not playing and they’ve played hard and were the hottest team in the ACC coming in. I’m really proud of our young men, we didn’t have a good first half against NC State and was not our standard of who we are and the way that we played. I jumped the guys good on Thursday. They understood the importance of everything and how to respond and the guys responded, Rodney and Michael Devoe stepped up in a big way. Rodney Howard was big early for the Jackets, he ended up with 14 points hitting six of his nine shots including four offensive rebounds before fouling out late in the game. "That was the third straight game with Rodney Howard has been really good, then he got the foot injury and he was out for a while and that hurt us and then it took him a while to get back for us, then it took him a while to get back. A huge part of our offense is playing through the elbow and we were hard to guard and even against Wisconsin and LSU, we had turnovers but were up 19 on LSU, we had the injury going into USC and then he was out for a while, he tried to play against Georgia State and that backfired on us, it was hard, but when he is playing like he does, it changes the dynamic of the team, he is different than Moses Wright or the other bigs we’ve had, he had only one turnover and he was really efficient,” Pastner said. Pitt’s starting guards were 4-25 shooting in the game. “We didn’t have it tonight, I wish I could tell you why,” Capel said of the loss. “We won three games in a row last year and we crapped the bed and we have to be better than that." Jordan Usher did the dirty work for the team with 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Deebo Coleman added eight points off the bench. Mouhamadou Gueye had a career-high 27 points hitting 10 of his 15 shots and 12 rebounds in the game for Pitt. The rest of his “I think we walked into this game lackadaisical and the energy from the last three games wasn’t there so the result wasn’t surprising,” Gueye said. “The whole was trying to get consistency and we had three good games in a row, and this should’ve been the fourth.”

Pastner passionately coaches his during a timeout (Charles LeClaire/USAToday)