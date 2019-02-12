Going into the 2018-19 season Georgia Tech freshman guard Michael Devoe had an unsure role. A preseason injury had kept him sidelined for nearly a month and Tennessee transfer Shembari Phillips and sophomore point guard Jose Alvarado seemed to be locks for the Jackets two main guard spots. By the time the Jackets hit Fayetteville, Arkansas in mid-December he was in the starting lineup and in ACC play, Devoe has been the most consistent performer for the Jackets.

In ACC play the freshman is averaging just under 10 point per game and shooting almost 46-percent from three on a team that shoots a woeful 27.6-percent as a team. If you take out Devoe’s three-point shots, the team is shooting just 22.5-percent this season from three.



“I came in as a shooter and that is what I was recruited for,” Devoe said. “I work extremely hard on my shot and it is starting to click now so I love that. I want to be that three-point specialist. I try to get my guys involved as well driving and kicking out to them as well so they can knock down threes. It is a confidence thing and I’m feeling very confident right now.”



Devoe scored a career-high 18 in the loss to Notre Dame on Sunday night in South Bend. He has scored double-digit points in four the Jackets last six games.

Early in the season Devoe was being too deferential with his shot passing up open looks to dribble drive or trying to force plays for teammates. Coach Josh Pastner has told him to be more aggressive and not pass up good shots to find a great shot.



“It is a big adjustment because guys are flying at you and the game speed is up,” Devoe said. “You have to get your shot off quicker and that is something I had to adjust to from fall practices. Because of my injury I had to real adjust to it in games and get my shot off quicker.”



With both Alvarado and sharpshooter Curtis Haywood II struggling from the arc, Devoe said he knows he has to step up his game and help get his teammates good looks because those shots will start falling soon. Haywood is 1 for 29 from three in his last 29 attempts while Alvarado has struggled since a groin injury at Clemson.



“It is a confidence thing and we are all great shooters,” Devoe said of his teammates. “We all work extremely hard in practice and after practice on our own. It is a mental thing. Meditating is something the guys can do and visualizing the ball going in. Those are some things I do and it is something my mom taught me. You have to do those type of things and be confident, keep poised and keep shooting. Everyone goes through slumps they are just going through a little phase right now and they will come back.”



The Jackets will aim to bounce back at #22 Virginia Tech on Wednesday night. The Hokies have been struggling since All-ACC level guard James Robinson went down with an ankle injury.

