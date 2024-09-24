PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EVzZSM0czNERaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURXNlIzRzM0RFonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
December tests, manageable ACC slate late await Tech, Stoudamire

Alex Farrer • JacketsOnline
Staff Writer
@AFarrersports
Team and recruiting writer at JacketsOnline.com

Damon Stoudamire heads into his second year at Georgia Tech looking to build more consistency after a debut season that featured the highs of wins over North Carolina, Duke and Clemson along with some lows along the way.


The full ACC schedule was released on Tuesday night, giving Stoudamire and the Jackets a look at exactly what is in front of them for the 2024-25 campaign, including a month of December stacked full of tough tests inside and outside the conference.


After an early portion of the schedule that features seven straight home dates, including a Nov. 15 showdown at McCamish Pavilion against rival Georgia, the Jackets head out on the road for the first time to visit Oklahoma in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Dec. 3.


Georgia Tech will then start the conference schedule with a Dec. 7 visit to North Carolina and follow that up a couple weeks later with a home date vs. Duke on Dec. 21. Between those two two matchups is a trip to Fiserv Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to battle Northwestern in a neutral-site contest and a home return vs UMBC on Dec. 18.


Before the month of December is out, the Jackets will play their third ACC opponent as Notre Dame visits Atlanta on New Year's Eve.


January features just three home games, all in league play, including Boston College (Jan. 4), Clemson (Jan. 14) and Virginia Tech (Jan. 22) while road tests will come at Syracuse (Jan. 7), at SMU (Jan. 11), at Florida State (Jan. 18) and at Notre Dame (Jan. 28).


February also boasts three home ACC matchups with Louisville visiting on Feb. 1, Stanford coming to town on Feb. 12 and California making the trip to McCamish on Feb. 15. Road trips in the month include at Clemson (Feb. 4), at Virginia (Feb. 8), at Boston College (Feb. 22) and at Pittsburgh (Feb. 25).


Georgia Tech will play three conference games in March, including home dates against NC State (March 1) and Miami (March 4) and then wrap up the regular season with a trip to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest on March 8. The ACC Tournament will be held March 11-15 in Charlotte.


Analysis: Yes, the December schedule, especially the first two games in the ACC, is no joke. The schedule-makers did Georgia Tech and Stoudamire no favors in putting the blue bloods right there at the front of the conference slate in kind of a weird time around the holidays and around the toughest non-conference tests at Oklahoma and neutral site against Northwestern.


So it could be a rough start for the Jackets in the ACC, but looking at it with the glass half full approach, Stoudamire's team showed if nothing else that it can get up for big-time opponents last year. Also, with the way Duke's roster turnover is these past few years, it might be good to catch the Blue Devils early before the young team has a lot of time to gel.


What is crucial for Stoudamire and his team that does return a good bit of experience while adding some strong pieces is to take advantage of the early homestand. Those winnable games in November, including Georgia, could go a long way in building confidence and momentum before the December gauntlet and eventually the stretch run in the ACC. If the Jackets can do that and somewhat break even in the games in December, things could set up well for January, which features some very winnable conference games, and even the road matchups are against ACC teams that could be a little down this year, including Clemson which lost some big pieces following its Elite Eight run last March.


February has a little tougher road schedule with trips to Clemson, to Virginia and to Pittsburgh, but with how wide open the league looks to be after North Carolina and Duke at the top, you never know how those teams will look three months into the season. March then has three games that could be momentum-builders going into the ACC Tournament with NC State and Miami at home and a visit to Wake Forest that was as up and down as any team in the country last year.


It's this simple, Stoudamire and company have every opportunity to take the next step in in 2024-25 and compete for a spot in the Big Dance. Those youngsters that got big-time experience are a year older and a year further into the system, and Stoudamire is a year wiser as far as how to manage a college basketball program in the ACC. Add to that the pieces that Georgia Tech brought in as part of the 2024 recruiting class and Javian McCollum through the transfer portal, and it could be an exciting season for Georgia Tech basketball fans.


But consistency is the key. Stoudamire has to figure out how to keep his team from having as many highs and lows as 2023-24 and steady things out to a more consistent level. The encouraging part for Jackets' fans is they have the talent and depth as well as the manageable schedule to do it.


Click here for Georgia Tech's full 2024-25 schedule.

