Deacs run through Georgia Tech for 80-64 win

“All five years here we’ve had the All-ACC defenders, we’ve had the defensive player of the year and led or been second in shot-blocking. Maybe I need to look at Jordan Meka because he is a rim protector. Rodney and Saba can block shots and maybe that is one me. People are scoring at easy and we need to block shots and we are not getting any blocks at the rim. That is where systematically or scheme-wise I need to figure it out,” Pastner said.

After two years of Ben Lammers manning the post, two years of James Banks and a year with Moses Wright as the focal point of the defense, the trio of Howard, Gigiberia and Meka have not produced anywhere close to the same results.

“Our transition defense, I’m disappointed in, that falls on the head coach’s shoulders and we are small a lot of times, we don’t have a rim protector other than Jordan Meka, he hasn’t played the last two games. Not having that guy blocking shots, part of the scheme is how we funnel guys on the floor and having guys behind you, that falls on my shoulders. Do we need to change how we follow guys or deal with the ball screens. The effort part, there are times tonight we were not flying around, we just didn’t fly around maybe it is because I went big, maybe if we don’t block shots it is harder to fly around, I don’t know. I have to look at that,” Pastner said.

Saba Gigiberia and Rodney Howard played a combined 33 minutes but managed one block and five rebounds combined in the game. Tech's best interior defender Jordan Meka did not play for the second straight game.

“I told my staff before I came up here, not having a rim protector is a glaring issue for us. Having guys who can cover mistakes in the past is a glaring issue now. It falls on me, I don’t have that, we have to make those plays,” he said.

Pastner who normally is quick to the media session took nearly 40 minutes after the game ended to speak with the media. He said he was meeting with his staff discussing ways to fix the Jackets' shortcomings that keep putting them on the short end of the stick in games they have had a chance to win. Pastner said the one chief issue is the lack of a shot-blocker in the post.

“I know it looks like the sky is falling, but there are a lot of games left. I understand the fans are not happy, it is because of me, I have not done a good job with this group. We’ve got good guys and I have to help them to the best of my ability."

Tech continued their slide falling for the eighth time in the last ten games. Head coach Josh Pastner took all the blame for the rough stretch for the Jackets after the game.

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech struggled once again in a key stretch of the game, this time at the mid-point of the second half blowing a lead and losing 80-64 to Wake Forest. The Deacs snapped a 15-game losing streak in Atlanta at both McCamish Pavilion, Philips Arena, and Alexander Memorial Coliseum. The Deacs were simply more physical than the Jackets and it showed in multiple ways on Wednesday night. Tech fell to 7-10 on the season and a woeful 1-6 in ACC play while Wake improved to 15-4 and 5-3 in the ACC.

Wake Forest prevailed without their head coach Steve Forbes who missed the game with an undisclosed illness. Deacs assistant Brooks Savage took over in his absence and picked up the win.

“I wish a speedy recovery for coach Forbes, he wasn’t able to coach tonight, hope he gets healthy quickly. Brooks Savage did a great job filling in for him. Wake Forest is really good and is a NCAA Tournament team and you have to give coach Forbes and his staff a lot of credit. We were up 51-49 and went on a drought offensively and defensively. We are not playing well right now. That is on me. I have to do a better job, we are not playing well defensively. We had some great looks offensively and we missed them. Defensively we are not real good right now. That has been a staple of our program, if we are not playing great defense that falls on the coach. We have to go back at it after two days off and be better defensively," Pastner said.

Guard Alondes Williams led the way for Wake with 19 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists as well as three blocks and a steal.

Isaiah Mucius had 18 points most coming in the second half and a pair of steals and Daiven Williamson (11 pts), Dallas Walton (11 pts), and Jake LaRavia (13 pts) all reached double figures for the Deacs.

Wake shot an impressive 57-percent from the field including five dunks in the first half and had 21 points off turnovers as well.

Tech shot just 38-percent and 5-for-20 from three and just 9-of-15 from the free throw line.

The lone bright spot for Tech was the 12 offensive rebounds they got but they turned that into only nine points.

Mike Devoe bounced back from a terrible game against UNC to post 22 points, but it took him 21 shots to get there and he was just 2-for-8 from the arc.

Jordan Usher had 13 points as the second leading scorer for Tech, but he missed his first four free throw attempts in the game and was inconsistent.

Saba Gigiberia had 8 points in his first start and three assists but just one rebound in 17 minutes of work.

Rodney Howard played in his first game since December 21st against Georgia Tech logging 16 minutes with just one point and four rebounds.

Tech led the game 51-49 with 13:56 to go before Wake Forest pulled away on a 15-2 run.

“The big thing was they were shooting 57-percent from the field and we weren’t getting stops and we had some key turnovers late in the game. If we can’t get stops or get turnovers things like that happen,” Devoe said. “I just feel like we have to lock in more defensively. Guys like #31 like to pass and #0 likes to cut and we have to keep laser-like focus and we didn’t.”

“We have to stand tall as brothers and as a team and no game is a gimmie, I’ve got to be better and shoot better and be a better leader and a lot falls on me,” Devoe said.

Pastner used platoon subs in the game subbing out four and five players especially in the first half.

“Some of the guys had low energy early in the game and he wanted to make a statement and it was something coach wanted to change up, we did not know that coming into the game,” Devoe said.

“They have a really good team from top to bottom, guys who buy in to their roles and I want to give credit to their whole team,” Devoe said.

Wake was 25-for-32 inside the arc including eight dunks in the game.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Georgia Tech went on a 6-0 run early to take a 8-4 lead at the first media timeout. Rodney Howard made his 2022 debut at the first dead ball of the game during that span. Tech fell behind in the next stretch with 1-for-7 shooting 13-10 to Wake Forest at the second media timeout with 11:48 to go in the first half. At the third media timeout, Wake led 24-18 thanks to some lackluster shots by the Jackets. Tech trimmed the lead to four, 27-23 by the final media timeout of the half with 3:32 to go thanks to a Mike Devoe right-handed layup. Tech cut the lead to two, but Carter Whitt hit a runner just ahead of the clock expiring to give the Deacs a 37-33 advantage at the break. Tech shot just 40-percent in the first half and was 3-for-10 from the arc. Wake was 13-16 inside the arc with six dunks, fortunately for Tech they attempted 13 threes in the first half. Both teams turned the ball over too much, Wake with nine turnovers and Tech with eight in the first half. Mike Devoe led all scorers with 13 points at the break while Wake had a balanced attack with five players with six or more points.

Jordan Usher tied the game up at 41 with a steal and dunk off an assist by Devoe at 41 leading to a Wake Forest timeout with 16:19 to go. Tech hit five straight field goals to take a 51-49 lead at the first media timeout of the second half with 13:34 to go. The Deacs battled back retaking the lead 54-51 with 11:46 remaining on a 5-0 run. Wake maintained their lead 61-56 at the next media timeout after a couple of transition misses by the Jackets including two missed threes by Devoe. Williamson hit a corner three with 3:59 left to give Wake Forest a 74-59 lead. as part of a 15-2 run over four-plus minutes to close the game for the Deacs.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech hosts Clayton State on Sunday at 5 pm in a makeup game replacing a covid canceled game against Alabama A&M. Wake Forest hosts North Carolina on Saturday at 8 pm.