DE Samuel Okunlola breaks down recent Georgia Tech offer, more

Samuel, a four-star member of the Rivals250, has nearly 50 offers and several other schools with interest, talked wit JacketsOnline recently about where his recruitment stands going into the month of June.

When the coaching staff evaluated the duo of Samuel Okunlola, a 2022 defensive end, and Samson Okunlola, a 2023 recruit, they pulled the trigger on offers to each of them rather quickly.

Georgia Tech does not typically place a large emphasis on the state of Massachusetts when it comes to football recruiting.

"Coach (Marco) Coleman is the one that gave me the offer," said Okunlola. "He really likes my versatility, my ability to pass rush, how I can stop the run but also drop back into coverage if needed. He left an impression on me. He seems like a good coach, and has a lot of NFL experience as well."

With the dead period just hours from coming to an end, Okunlola is in the process of putting together a visit schedule, but hasn't been able to finalize anything yet. Because of that, he hasn't really thought about a timeline for a decision yet either.

"I am still in the process of trying to get some visits lined up. I am hearing a lot from schools like Penn State, USC, Colorado, Oregon, UGA, Florida State and Tennessee among others. I don't have a timetable yet for a decision. I plan on going on some visits."

If Okunlola is able to finalize a trip to Georgia Tech in the coming days, it won't be his first trip to Atlanta. He knows a little bit about the program on the Flats, but is eager to learn more.

"Yes, I've been to ATL," replied Okunlola. " also know a little bit about the program there, but I am still doing my research. The staff there are working to turn the program around."

Once he is able to finalize a visit schedule, Okunlola has a strong sense of what he is looking for in a school.

"Academics, does the program fit my playing style, going to a place where I am wanted, and a good coaching staff that can develop me."