DB Marshall commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech landed Miami Central defensive back Jaylin Marshall on Friday night. Marshall who was committed to Arizona State from February until late July has long been a top defensive back target for the Yellow Jackets program. He visited the Flats officially over the summer and had a lot of good things to say about what he saw at the time.

During his visit, Marshall further built a bond with corners coach Jeff Popovich who is his area recruiter. He told JOL, "Coach Pop, that's my guy," said Marshall in June. "We have been talking since towards the end of my sophomore year. It has been great energy from the start. I love the way he coaches. With everything he does, I feel I can be well-coached by him."

Marshall is the 14th commitment for the Yellow Jackets 2022 class and the first corner commit in the class. He committed as a corner but can play nickel and safety as well.

Here is his recap of that GT official visit in June.