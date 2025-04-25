DB Franklin II headed to transfer portal after one year with Jackets

Georgia Tech defensive back Cedric Franklin II is heading to the transfer portal after one year with the program with the news coming via his social media on Monday.





Franklin spent one season with the Jackets as he played in one game in 2024 and recorded one solo tackle while redshirting. He also recorded one solo tackle in the annual White and Gold Spring Game on April 12 while playing for Team "Swarm" to wrap up spring practice.





The 6-foot, 185-pound freshman was ranked as a 3-star (5.6) cornerback prospect by Rivals out of Kell High in Marietta in the 2024 class. He originally committed to Virginia before eventually flipping and signing with Georgia Tech over close to 30 total offers.





Franklin will have four years of eligibility remaining once he finds his next stop.