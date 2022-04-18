Daniels, GT add proven talent with former All-MAC RB Dylan McDuffie

The transformation of the running back room at Georgia Tech appears to be nearing completion.

Former RB coach Tashard Choice is now in Austin, by way of USC. Jordan Mason is preparing for the NFL Draft. Jahmyr Gibbs just finished spring football in Tuscaloosa. Jamious Griffin entered the portal, twice, and is now at Oregon State.

Hassan Hall, an Atlanta native from Louisville, has joined the program. So, too, has early enrollee Antonio Martin. 2022 signee Jamie Felix will join them shortly.

So, too, will former Buffalo RB Dylan McDuffie, an All-Conference selection following his 1,000+ yard season in 2021.

McDuffie, similar to Griffin, entered the transfer portal two times before deciding to officially leave his current school.

As soon as his name hit in the portal, his phone blew up. Offers from Duke, Virginia, Oklahoma State, and several others came in quickly.

Georgia Tech was able to land McDuffie, and adds him to a rebuilt RB room that now has a solid combination of talent, experience, youth, and depth.